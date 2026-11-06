Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Asked To Brief Congress Over Reported Ties To Alleged Chinese Spy | X/ @quechao7

Three House Republican committee chairs have asked Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to brief Congress behind closed doors on his reported relationship with a businesswoman accused of passing information to China. The request raises the political pressure on the head of the world's most valuable chipmaker, which Washington has long scrutinised over its sales to China.

Axios reported that the chairs want Huang to explain his reported ties to Alice Huang, an executive at the Singapore-based firm Megaspeed. Their letter, dated November 4, asks him for a closed-door briefing on November 18, the day after Nvidia reports its third-quarter earnings, Reuters and Implicator reported. The letter was signed by Brian Mast of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, John Moolenaar of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and Rick Crawford of the House Intelligence Committee.

What lawmakers want to know

The chairs are seeking details of Huang's interactions with Alice Huang and of Nvidia's security protocols against espionage by foreign adversaries, Implicator reported. The letter says recent reports raise national security concerns about China's access to sensitive US technology, and that Congress needs to determine how far American security may have been put at risk. It does not specify which reports it means.

The allegations behind the request

It was reported last week that Jensen Huang had a close relationship with Alice Huang. US spy agencies learned of the relationship through surveillance of her, and American officials determined she was funnelling information to Chinese intelligence. The Wall Street Journal later reported that officials in at least three countries were concerned she was passing information to Beijing.

President Trump was briefed on the intelligence about a year ago and chose to take no action. Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen, was Megaspeed's managing director for its first eight months before removing herself from that role in corporate paperwork. Megaspeed did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Chinese government has previously called allegations that it was spying on Nvidia "groundless speculation."

Nvidia says their interactions were “not unusual,” and no wrongdoing by Huang is alleged.

Megaspeed and Nvidia chips

The US government has suspected Megaspeed of helping China get around export curbs and gain access to Nvidia's AI chips. A sister company in Malaysia bought at least $4.8 billion of advanced AI equipment containing Nvidia technology between June 2024 and February 2026, according to trade records cited by Implicator. A Commerce Department official who visited its Malaysian data centre in late 2024 found the site suspicious, with the Nvidia equipment still in boxes, the report said.

Pressure from both parties

Implicator described the request as a shift for Republican leaders, who have largely followed Trump's hands-off approach to the tech industry. Huang declined a June request from Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren to appear before the Senate Banking Committee. Warren renewed her call for testimony last week.