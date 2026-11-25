Nvidia AI Financing Deals May Face Tighter US Scrutiny As Jensen Huang's Funding Model Raises Concerns Over Excessive Borrowing | File Pic

Taipei: Financing arrangements promoted by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to support companies across the artificial intelligence (AI) industry could face tighter scrutiny from US regulators, with the government likely to introduce new rules or establish a formal oversight mechanism to prevent excessive borrowing from threatening financial stability, according to a news report by Focus Taiwan.

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Citing executives from Taiwan's semiconductor industry, the report said Huang's return to Nvidia's leadership had eased concerns over the future of AI circular financing, under which a technology company invests in, lends to or guarantees funds for an AI partner that may subsequently use the money to purchase its products or services.

An executive at a Taiwanese integrated circuit packaging and testing company said Huang was expected to honour his earlier commitments to finance cloud service providers, AI software developers and neocloud firms that lease AI computing capacity.

However, the executive said the US government was likely to introduce new rules or establish a formal oversight mechanism to monitor such financing more closely and prevent excessive leverage from threatening the industry's financial stability.

Huang returned to Nvidia on Monday after resigning on November 12 amid reports of alleged extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of spying for China.

Under the financing model, Nvidia provides financial support to companies that subsequently use the funds to purchase its products or services.

While such arrangements are not necessarily illegal or improper, they have raised concerns that AI demand could be overstated because supplier-financed purchases do not necessarily reflect whether companies are generating sufficient revenue from customers to support their spending.

The Taiwanese executive said Nvidia could be required to disclose more details about its financing deals, while agreements could include clearer terms to address concerns over excessive borrowing and financial exposure.

The report also highlighted informal handshake agreements between Huang and some Taiwanese suppliers. One industry executive said such arrangements, based on verbal commitments, carried risks and had faced disagreement among senior Nvidia executives.

A Wall Street Journal report cited by Focus Taiwan said Huang had long regarded such informal arrangements with certain business partners as a reflection of the trust he had built across the AI supply chain.

The executive expected future agreements between Taiwanese suppliers and Nvidia to become more formal and legally binding, the report said.

However, another industry executive said he was unaware of such arrangements, noting that many suppliers are publicly listed companies and must follow legal and corporate governance requirements.

Separately, a Taiwanese supplier executive expressed concern that tighter US restrictions on chip exports to Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore and Malaysia, could affect regional sales by limiting Chinese buyers' access to advanced chips.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)