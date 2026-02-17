Nothing Phone 4a Series To Launch On March 5: CEO Teases 'Bold New Colour'

London-based technology company Nothing has announced that its Phone 4a series will launch on Thursday, March 5 at 10:30 GMT (4pm IST). The event will be livestreamed from Central Saint Martins in London via nothing.tech.

The launch event, titled Nothing Event: Built Different, will see the company unveil what CEO Carl Pei has described as a significant step up for Nothing's best-selling smartphone line. The company teases that the Nothin 4a series will come closer to a flagship experience without crossing into flagship pricing territory.

Pei, speaking in a recent video ahead of the announcement, was direct about the ambition behind the new devices. "We're going to be focused on leveling up our (a) series with the (4a). It's our best selling series and we're really excited about taking this even closer to what a flagship experience is going to be across the board from materials, design to screen, camera, etc.," he said.

The remarks signal that Nothing intends to close the gap between its more affordable (a) line and its premium Phone series a move that, if executed well, could sharpen its edge in a mid-range segment that remains fiercely competitive, particularly in India.

Pei also teased what he called a "bold new experimentation of color" for the upcoming devices, hinting at a vibrant evolution of Nothing's signature transparent aesthetic that has become one of the brand's most recognisable calling cards since its debut.

The announcement arrives at a strong moment for Nothing. The company recorded over 45 percent growth in 2025, according to the IDC, making it one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands of the year.

The India story is particularly striking. Nothing opened its first flagship store in Bengaluru last week, drawing over 2,000 people who queued through the launch day, a level of consumer enthusiasm that most smartphone brands, including far larger ones, would struggle to generate. For a company that is barely four years old, the scenes in Bengaluru were encouraging.

The choice of Central Saint Martins, one of the world's most prestigious art and design colleges, as the venue for the launch is not incidental. The company prides itself on design, and doing the launch event at an art college is symbolic.

Little else is known about the Nothing Phone 4a series as of now. The teasers indicate multiple models in the 4a range. The company is likely to reveal more in the run up to the launch.