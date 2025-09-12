Nothing Ear 3 With New Talk Button On Case Teased, Launch Set For September 18

Nothing Ear 3 | X/ Nothing

London-based tech brand Nothing has officially announced that its Nothing Ear 3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will launch on September 18. The company even unveiled the first look of the earbuds, showcasing a refined design that builds on its signature aesthetic while introducing new elements a well.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The company took to X to unveil the new Nothing Ear 3. Looking at the design, we can see that the Ear 3 departs from the transparent plastic case of its predecessor, the Ear 2, opting for a premium metallic finish crafted from 100 percent recycled anodised aluminium. This shift gives the case a more robust and upscale feel, enhancing durability while maintaining the brand's iconic transparent top lid.

A standout feature is the mysterious 'Talk button' on the front of the case, distinct from the pairing button located inside. While Nothing has not disclosed its exact function, speculation points to it activating a 'Super Mic' for clearer calls in noisy environments, enabling a walkie-talkie mode between earbuds, or supporting content creation. This addition hints at innovative user interaction, setting the Ear 3 apart in the TWS market.

The Nothing Ear 3 is expected to deliver superior audio, potentially tuned by KEF, following Nothing’s collaboration with the audio brand for its Nothing Headphone 1.

The earbuds may feature larger diaphragm drivers, support for spatial audio, and enhanced codec compatibility for a wide range of audio files. Active noise cancellation (ANC) is anticipated to reach up to 50dB, a significant upgrade, alongside a battery life of up to 40 hours. The earbuds and case are likely to maintain IP54 and IP55 ratings, respectively, ensuring durability.

As for pricing, the Nothing Ear 3 is expected to carry a price tag above Rs. 10,000 in India, with availability through e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Myntra.