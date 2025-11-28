New Apple Holiday Song 2025 Is The Cutest Thing You'll See On The Internet Today | Watch VIDEO

YouTube/ Apple

2025 is officially coming to an end, and this means it is time to take a look back at the year that has passed by, and make plans for the new one coming in a few days. Tech giants usually release their annual wraps, and Apple is bringing in the holiday season with its new holiday film. The new video is shot entirely on the iPhone 17 Pro, and its incredibly cute. The video tries to remind us the value of friendship and acts of kindness.

The video, apart from sending out a sweet message to end the year with, also showcases the camera prowess of the iPhone 17 Pro. The phone's 8x zoom feature is also spotlighted in the video. Apple has made use of puppets in the video and has built a mock forest three feet off the ground. The tech giant says that the woodland puppets were handcrafted with additional whiskers attached to make them more emotive on screen.

Watch the adorable video by clicking on the play button below:

The video is named 'A Critter Carol' and was choreographed by lead puppeteer Tim Cherry Jones. the video starts with two humans losing their phone on a trek in the forest. The animals discover it and record a video for them, offering lessons on the importance of friendships. The video is a adorable with lyrics like 'friends eat trash together' and 'friends help you shift to a new place'. At the end, the human finds his phone using the 'Find My Device' feature on his Apple Watch.

Apple even released the making of the Apple Holiday Film and its equally cute as the actual holiday song. Again, you can watch the pupeteers in action and the amount of hard work that went into making this film, by clicking on the play button below: