 New Apple Holiday Song 2025 Is The Cutest Thing You'll See On The Internet Today | Watch VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechNew Apple Holiday Song 2025 Is The Cutest Thing You'll See On The Internet Today | Watch VIDEO

New Apple Holiday Song 2025 Is The Cutest Thing You'll See On The Internet Today | Watch VIDEO

The video, apart from sending out a sweet message to end the year with, also showcases the camera prowess of the iPhone 17 Pro. The phone's 8x zoom feature is also spotlighted in the video. Apple has made use of puppets in the video and has built a mock forest three feet off the ground.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
YouTube/ Apple

2025 is officially coming to an end, and this means it is time to take a look back at the year that has passed by, and make plans for the new one coming in a few days. Tech giants usually release their annual wraps, and Apple is bringing in the holiday season with its new holiday film. The new video is shot entirely on the iPhone 17 Pro, and its incredibly cute. The video tries to remind us the value of friendship and acts of kindness.

The video, apart from sending out a sweet message to end the year with, also showcases the camera prowess of the iPhone 17 Pro. The phone's 8x zoom feature is also spotlighted in the video. Apple has made use of puppets in the video and has built a mock forest three feet off the ground. The tech giant says that the woodland puppets were handcrafted with additional whiskers attached to make them more emotive on screen.

Watch the adorable video by clicking on the play button below:

The video is named 'A Critter Carol' and was choreographed by lead puppeteer Tim Cherry Jones. the video starts with two humans losing their phone on a trek in the forest. The animals discover it and record a video for them, offering lessons on the importance of friendships. The video is a adorable with lyrics like 'friends eat trash together' and 'friends help you shift to a new place'. At the end, the human finds his phone using the 'Find My Device' feature on his Apple Watch.

FPJ Shorts
Aggressive Hybrid Mutual Funds Favoured Among Investors, Asset Base Catapults To ₹2.5 Lakh Crore In October 2025, Flaunting 13% Growth
Aggressive Hybrid Mutual Funds Favoured Among Investors, Asset Base Catapults To ₹2.5 Lakh Crore In October 2025, Flaunting 13% Growth
Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Visits Mumbai After 25 Years, Prays At Siddhivinayak
Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Visits Mumbai After 25 Years, Prays At Siddhivinayak
Government Returns ₹1,887 Crore In Unclaimed Financial Assets, Insurance Policy Claims & Bank Deposits To Rightful Owners
Government Returns ₹1,887 Crore In Unclaimed Financial Assets, Insurance Policy Claims & Bank Deposits To Rightful Owners
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals For Sale? After RCB, 2008 Champions Eye New Owners Post Sanju Samson Trade; Report
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals For Sale? After RCB, 2008 Champions Eye New Owners Post Sanju Samson Trade; Report

Apple even released the making of the Apple Holiday Film and its equally cute as the actual holiday song. Again, you can watch the pupeteers in action and the amount of hard work that went into making this film, by clicking on the play button below:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Redmi 15C 5G Set To Launch In India On December 3: What To Expect

Redmi 15C 5G Set To Launch In India On December 3: What To Expect

'Embrace Discomfort': Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman Offers Career Advice Amid Mass Tech Layoffs

'Embrace Discomfort': Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman Offers Career Advice Amid Mass Tech Layoffs

Apple Will Open First Retail Store In Noida On December 11, Marking The Launch Of Fifth Store In...

Apple Will Open First Retail Store In Noida On December 11, Marking The Launch Of Fifth Store In...

New Apple Holiday Song 2025 Is The Cutest Thing You'll See On The Internet Today | Watch VIDEO

New Apple Holiday Song 2025 Is The Cutest Thing You'll See On The Internet Today | Watch VIDEO

Beyond Autocomplete: How Google’s ‘Antigravity’ Wants to Clone Your Best Developer

Beyond Autocomplete: How Google’s ‘Antigravity’ Wants to Clone Your Best Developer