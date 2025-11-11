New Aadhaar App Launched For Android & iOS Users: How To Set Up, Key Features

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new Aadhaar mobile application, enabling citizens to store and share their digital Aadhaar cards securely on smartphones. Launched on Sunday, the app is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for iOS.

How to download the new Aadhaar app?

The new Aadhaar app is simply called 'Aadhaar' developed by UIDAI. Follow the simple steps to download it on your smartphone:

1. If you are an iOS user, head here to install the app from the App Store

2. If you are an Android users, head here to install the app from Play Store.

3. Click on install, and download the app on your smartphone.

The app addresses common challenges, such as managing multiple physical Aadhaar cards for family members and the need for visits to Aadhaar Seva Kendras for updates like name, address, or mobile number changes. Users can now carry their digital identity on their phones, facilitating easier access and verification.

For now, the app has no option for making changes to the Aadhaar card. This should arrive in a later update. For now, it serves as a authentic source for showing Aadhaar Cards, without the need to carry a physical copy.

New Aadhaar app: Key Features

The application offers several tools to enhance user convenience and security. Multi-profile management allows adding Aadhaar cards for up to five family members linked to the same mobile number. Biometric security lock enables activation of authentication for accessing or sharing data. Selective data sharing lets users reveal only specific details, such as name and photo, while concealing others like address or date of birth.

QR code verification supports generating and scanning codes for quick, paperless checks at banks, government offices, and service centres. Offline mode permits viewing saved details without internet after initial setup, though full functionality requires an online connection. An activity log tracks usage history, showing when, where, and how Aadhaar has been used.

Eligibility is straightforward: the app must be linked to a mobile number registered with Aadhaar, supporting up to five family profiles under one number.

New features like changing of name, address, or mobile number changes is likely to arrive soon.

New Aadhaar app: How to setup?

1. Once users have downloaded the Aadhaar app by following the above mentioned steps, users need to open the app on their smartphone.

2. Select a preferred language and enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number. Verification follows via an OTP sent to the registered mobile number. Give proper permission wherever needed.

3. Next, complete a mandatory face scan authentication. Finally, set a six-digit security PIN to safeguard the profile. Security features include biometric locks, PIN protection, face verification to prevent misuse, selective sharing for privacy, and the activity log for monitoring.

4. UIDAI emphasises these measures to ensure safe handling of sensitive data, promoting a shift towards digital identity management without compromising privacy.