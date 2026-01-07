Motorola Signature With Four 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched: All You Need To Know

Motorola Signature smartphone was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) at Las Vegas. Key highlights include a 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, four 50-megapixel cameras, and 90W wired charging support. The device was showcased alongside other innovations by Motorola at Las Vegas this year.

Apart from the phone, Motorola also introduced the razr FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition, Motorola Qira - a personal ambient intelligence designed to work across devices, four new accessories, and a new moto watch in partnership with Polar.

Motorola Signature price

The Motorola Signature carries a price tag of EUR 899.99, which converts to roughly Rs. 82,000. This applies to the single variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Availability begins in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific regions over the coming months, with details varying by market. There is no clarity on India availability. It comes in two colour options - Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive.

Motorola Signature specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Motorola Signature features a 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO AMOLED display with 1264x2780 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and up to 6,200 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 50-megapixel periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 50-megapixel front camera.

Running on Android 16-based Hello UI, it promises seven OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. The 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery supports 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging options. Additional features include IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, MIL-STD 810H certification, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The phone measures 162.1x76.4x6.99mm and weighs 186g, with a contoured design featuring an aircraft-grade aluminium frame and twill linen-inspired textures. It supports dual-SIM (nano + eSIM) and includes connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C. Security features encompass face unlock, ThinkShield technology, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.