Nasscom backs IT: TCS Nashik Harassment Case Isolated, Not Systemic | file pic

New Delhi: Nasscom on Tuesday said that any instance of misconduct or harassment in the technology sector is treated with the utmost seriousness, with companies taking swift and appropriate disciplinary action in line with established procedures.

The industry body issued the statement in response to the alleged sexual harassment case at Tata Consultancy Services’s Nashik facility, which has triggered concern across the sector.

Nasscom emphasised that such incidents are isolated and do not point to any systemic issues within the industry.

Highlighting broader industry standards, the body said the Indian IT sector is built on principles of respect, dignity and safety, and operates under strict governance frameworks and clear norms for workplace conduct.

It reiterated that employee safety and well-being remain non-negotiable, with a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour.

“The Indian technology industry is built on a foundation of respect, dignity, and safety. The industry operates under strict governance frameworks and unequivocal standards for employee safety, and workplace conduct,” it said.

“Any instance of misconduct or harassment is treated with the highest degree of seriousness, with organisations taking swift, decisive, and appropriate disciplinary action in line with established processes,” it added.

According to the statement, companies have strengthened preventive and grievance redressal mechanisms, supported by defined codes of conduct and compliance with legal requirements to ensure complaints are handled promptly, fairly and sensitively.

Maintaining safe and accountable workplaces is critical to sustaining trust within the industry, it added.

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“Any such incident is isolated in nature and does not reflect systemic pattern within the industry,” the industry boady stated.

The response comes after eight employees at the Nashik facility alleged that they were subjected to mental and sexual harassment by senior colleagues, and claimed that the human resources department failed to act on their complaints.

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Following the allegations, police have arrested seven individuals, while all accused employees have been suspended.

“Employee safety and well-being remain non-negotiable priorities, and the industry maintains zero tolerance for any form of inappropriate behaviour,” it explained.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)