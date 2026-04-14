India's First Quantum Reference Facilities Unveiled In Amaravati |

Amaravati: India’s first quantum reference facilities were unveiled here on Tuesday, opening a new chapter in quantum technology to mark the World Quantum Day.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the ‘1S Open Access Quantum Facility’ at SRM University, as well as the '1Q Quantum Facility' situated at Medha Towers.

These two quantum testbeds provide the necessary infrastructure to test quantum computing devices and components, officials said.

With the unveiling of these two systems, Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in the country to have a dedicated Quantum Test Reference Facility. With this, the Amaravati Quantum Valley has acquired the capability to test and certify quantum computer hardware.

Quantum computer testbeds—designed to operate at an ultra-low temperature of minus 273 degrees Celsius—have been established at both locations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

These quantum testbeds are designed to serve the needs of companies manufacturing quantum computing devices, as well as researchers, students, and industry experts.

The Amaravati 1S facility at SRM University will facilitate research, while the Amaravati 1Q facility at Medha Towers will cater to industrial applications.

Representatives from the National Quantum Mission and the Department of Science and Technology (DST), along with delegates from various quantum technology companies, IIT professors, and scientists, attended this event.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Also Watch:

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh has created history by realising this milestone on World Quantum Day, coinciding with the centenary of Quantum Science.

“We have ushered in a new era of quantum history in Amaravati on the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar—the visionary who proclaimed that knowledge is the true symbol of social progress,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging the establishment of the Amaravati Quantum Valley—a key initiative in setting up India's first open-access quantum facilities.

The Chief Minister stated that 1S and 1Q quantum hardware testbeds, launched in Amaravati, will play a pivotal role in testing and certifying quantum devices.

“It is a matter of great pride that this Telugu land—which has already played a pivotal role in the IT sector—is now emerging as a hub for quantum technologies,” he said.

CM Naidu believed that just as electricity was vital for the industrial age and the Internet is vital for the digital age, quantum technology is crucial for modern innovation. Nations that achieve mastery in quantum technology are the ones most likely to shape the future, he said.

He noted that the AQRF (Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility) will serve as a vital resource for Indian researchers seeking to test quantum hardware.

Stating that the quantum computing reference facilities took shape in just 8 months, he said they significantly enhanced the nation's capabilities in the field of quantum technology.

Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, said that the establishment of Quantum Reference Test Facilities marks a pivotal step forward in achieving self-reliance in quantum technology.

Also Watch:

He said that Amaravati is poised to emerge as a national hub for both AI and quantum technologies.

“Our focus should not be limited solely to quantum algorithms; we must also embrace allied fields such as atomic and cryogenic technologies. In light of the evolving global dynamics, it is imperative that we strengthen our technological capabilities,” he said.

He said the reference facilities will play a crucial role in the indigenous manufacturing of quantum hardware. Domestically manufactured equipment will play a pivotal role in achieving self-reliance.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)