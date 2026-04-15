Tata Invests Rs. 1,500 Crore To Ramp Up iPhone Manufacturing In India: All Details

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Tata Group has infused an additional Rs. 1,500 crore into its flagship electronics arm, Tata Electronics, to accelerate iPhone manufacturing operations in India.

This fresh capital infusion, completed last month, forms part of a larger Rs. 3,000 crore injection planned for Tata Electronics in FY26, according to regulatory filings.

Tata’s iPhone push

Tata Electronics has rapidly emerged as one of India’s largest iPhone manufacturers for Apple, standing alongside Taiwanese giant Foxconn. The company has been a key beneficiary of Apple’s diversification strategy away from China, with a significant share of iPhones sold in the US now being produced in India.

In FY25, Tata Electronics reported a sharp jump in consolidated operating income to Rs. 66,206 crore from Rs/ 3,752 crore in FY24, while narrowing its net loss to Rs. 69 crore. The group’s growing role underscores India’s rising importance in Apple’s global supply chain.

Details of the investment

ET reports that the latest funding was priced at ₹62 per share. Tata Sons also doubled the authorised share capital of Tata Electronics Products and Solutions (which includes the Pegatron Technology India unit where Tata holds a 60 percent controlling stake acquired last year) by Rs. 3,500 crore to Rs. 6,250 crore.

Analysts view this as phased funding to build financial muscle for large-scale electronics projects and long-term capacity expansion. “This appears to be phased funding for large electronics projects rather than a one-off raise, with the group building financial capacity ahead of execution,” said Mohit Yadav, founder of AltInfo.

Beyond iPhone assembly, Tata is pushing aggressively into semiconductors with planned investments of about $14 billion, including a fabrication facility in Gujarat and a chip assembly and testing unit in Assam.

The latest capital boost signals Tata Group’s strong commitment to scaling its electronics and semiconductor ambitions, strengthening India’s position as a global manufacturing hub for high-end electronics.