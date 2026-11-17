Madison Huang, the 35-year-old daughter of Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, remains in a senior position at the chipmaker following her father’s resignation last week, creating an early leadership test for interim chief executive Colette Kress.

Huang serves as senior director of product marketing for physical AI. According to a report by New York Times, multiple current and former employees described her as having functioned as her father’s de facto chief of staff in the years before his departure. She held significant influence over marketing and communications, joined executive team meetings, presented to the board, and helped shape the company’s public image of its longtime leader.

Family presence and internal dynamics

Huang’s continued presence has reportedly raised questions among some senior executives about potential conflicts of loyalty between the company and her father. Those concerns intensified in recent days as allies of Jensen Huang began urging his return and President Trump publicly said he “would not mind” if the former CEO were reinstated.

Other family members also hold roles at Nvidia. Jensen Huang’s son, Spencer Huang, is a director of product management focused on robotics. Madison Huang’s husband, Nico Caprez, is a vice president of AI infrastructure growth and has attended executive meetings.

Jensen Huang resigned after reports of extramarital relationships, including with an Nvidia executive and a customer whom US intelligence later assessed as working for Chinese intelligence.

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Influence and reported friction

Employees who spoke on condition of anonymity reportedly described Madison Huang as intelligent and effective in marketing, yet also as someone whose authority and temper sometimes unsettled colleagues. Some executives reportedly felt unable to push back because of her direct access to her father. Nvidia’s human resources team at one point required her to attend weekly coaching sessions after multiple complaints about her management style.

Her influence extended to public branding efforts, including wider use of a cartoon version of her father known internally as “Toy Jensen.” The company later stopped using the character after Jensen Huang’s personal controversies became public.

More than a dozen key executives are estimated by some employees to have left Nvidia in recent years partly because of difficulties working with her. She has also clashed at times with Kress, particularly over certain investment and deal-making priorities.

Path to the company

Madison Huang joined Nvidia in 2020 after studying culinary arts and working in luxury hospitality and hospitality management. Spencer Huang joined in 2022 after operating a bar in Taipei. Caprez joined in 2024 after meeting Madison Huang at business school.

Harvard Business School professor David Yoffie, who has served on more than a dozen corporate boards, called nepotism “almost always a bad idea,” noting that successful examples are rare.

Kress now faces the task of deciding how much authority Madison Huang and the other family members will retain as the company moves forward without its co-founder at the helm.