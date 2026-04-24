Make In India Boost: Smartphone Output Up 8%, Exports Jump 28% | file pic

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New Delhi: The shipments of ‘Made in India’ smartphones grew 8 per cent (on-year) in 2025, driven by a 28 per cent surge in exports and a 1 per cent growth in domestic sell-in, according to a new report on Thursday.

Exports accounted for approximately one-third of all smartphones manufactured in India, said Counterpoint Research’s ‘Make in India’ Tracker.

Foxconn Hon Hai emerged as the key beneficiary with a 48 per cent YoY growth in its exports, driven by strong Apple shipments.

Tata Electronics, also a key assembler of Apple devices, further contributed to this export surge. Samsung’s in-house production saw an uptick in its export contribution as well, recording a 4% YoY growth.

“Exports are becoming increasingly central not only for India-based smartphone EMS players but also for the country’s broader export strategy. Electronics grew to become the third largest export category in FY25 (financial year ended March 31), driven largely by smartphones, and is on track to become the second largest category in FY26,” said Research Director Tarun Pathak.

The government’s recognition of this sector’s growing importance is evident in the SEZ reforms notified last year, budgetary support and reforms announced in this year's Union Budget, and the most recent FDI relaxations.

“However, near-term headwinds such as disruptions due to the US-Iran war could impact logistics, while sustained increases in memory prices may create demand-side pressures over the longer term,” he noted.

Domestic EMS players continue to expand even as the first phase of the PLI scheme nears completion.

This has been possible due to exports and sustained premiumization in the domestic market, said senior research analyst Prachir Singh.

“Players beyond the top five are expected to play a more significant role in 2026 as OEMs diversify their partnerships. Rising memory prices will be a key challenge, especially as the smartphone market is projected to decline this year, impacting toplines,” he noted.

The growth of India’s component ecosystem, supported by government initiatives such as the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), will be crucial in increasing domestic value addition.

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