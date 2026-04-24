GTA 6 Likely To Launch On November 19 With No Further Delays; Pre-Orders Expected To Begin In May

The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI may finally be nearing its end. Despite swirling speculation that Rockstar Games could push the release back yet again, a new report suggests the studio is on course to launch GTA 6 on November 19, squarely in the middle of the holiday gaming season.

The reassurance comes from the GTAVI O'Clock podcast, hosted by James Jarvis, which cited sources close to the project. "The chance of there being another delay, I'm pretty confident from the things that we've been hearing that there's no delay incoming," Jarvis said.

The claim carries weight in a fanbase that has learned to manage its expectations carefully. Rockstar has previously delayed major titles, and the gaming industry at large has a well-documented history of release dates shifting at the last minute. For now, though, the November launch appears intact.

Report indicate that the pre-orders will begin in May itself. The anticipated trailer is set to be published next month. The trailer will reportedly offer a detailed look at the game, and reveal per-order and launch details as well.

GTA VI two trailers have been released so far

Rockstar has released two trailers for GTA 6, and both have done the work of building considerable anticipation.

The first offered sweeping shots of Vice City, the ocean, and vast wilderness areas. Leaks have suggested the game will surpass even Red Dead Redemption 2 in scope, which would make it the most ambitious open-world title Rockstar has ever built.

The second trailer shifted focus to the game's central characters, Jason and Lucia, with multiple scenes offering a glimpse into the story's narrative direction and sparking significant fan debate about their roles in the plot.

The year 2026 has already delivered major releases, including Crimson Desert, Resident Evil Requiem, and Marathon. Yet GTA 6 is widely regarded not just as the biggest game of the year, but as the most consequential release the industry has seen in recent memory.

Rockstar's reputation for detail and innovation has only heightened those expectations. Cautious optimism is probably the right way to go for now. Even the sources behind the GTAVI O'Clock report acknowledge that release dates in this industry can shift unexpectedly, and no unofficial source can offer a guarantee. What the podcast does suggest is that, as of now, there is no internal signal pointing toward a delay.