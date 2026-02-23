Grand Theft Auto 6 Price Leaked Online: Here's How Much It May Cost In India

The most anticipated video game may have just had its price tag accidentally revealed. Eagle-eyed gamers have spotted a listing for Grand Theft Auto 6 on Loaded, formerly known as CD Keys, with a price point that could make even the most devoted fans wince.

GTA 6 pricing leaked on Loaded

Insider Gaming first reported on the discovery. According to the listing spotted on Loaded, the Xbox version of GTA 6 carries a price tag of £89.99. For American players, that would likely translate to a jaw-dropping $99.99, and for Indian players, it translates to roughly Rs. 11,100 potentially making it the most expensive standard game release in history.

Interestingly, a separate listing on the same site shows a PC code for the Rockstar Games Launcher priced at £60.99 (roughly Rs. 7,500) - a notably lower figure, though still a significant sum.

It is worth stressing that placeholder prices on digital storefronts are extremely common, especially for high-profile titles that have yet to confirm official pricing. Loaded regularly lists upcoming games well ahead of their release with arbitrary price points simply to have a product page ready to go.

As Insider Gaming notes, the site also carries a listing for State of Decay 3 on PC, a game that was announced years ago and still has no release window whatsoever, priced at £19.99. That figure is, in all likelihood, completely made up. The same caveat applies here.

Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive have made no official announcement regarding GTA 6's pricing, and until they do, every number floating around online should be treated with considerable scepticism.

GTA 6 release date

To say fans have been waiting for GTA 6 would be an understatement of historic proportions. It has been over a decade since Grand Theft Auto 5 launched in 2013, a game that went on to sell over 200 million copies and became a cultural phenomenon in its own right. In the years since, the gaming world has been in a near-constant state of anticipation for its successor.

The first official trailer for GTA 6, released by Rockstar in December 2023, shattered records by amassing tens of millions of views within hours, underlining just how ravenous the appetite for this game truly is. The title was expected to launch on console platforms in 2025, but that has not happened. A new launch date of November 19, 2026 has now been announced.

The Loaded listing does include some additional details beyond the price, a basic game summary, official screenshots sourced from Rockstar's own promotional material, and an indication that online multiplayer will be available at launch. None of this is new information, and the listing as a whole reads as a standard pre-release placeholder page rather than an authoritative source.

Official word from Rockstar and Take-Two remains the only pricing confirmation worth banking on, and fans will have to sit tight until that announcement comes.