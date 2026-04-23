India & Japan Hold First-Ever AI Strategic Dialogue In Mumbai; Both Sides Look To Deepen Tech Collaboration | MEA

India's Ministry of External Affairs and Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs co-chaired a dedicated AI dialogue meeting in Mumbai. The two senior officials from New Delhi and Tokyo sat down for their first-ever AI Strategic Dialogue, a conversation that both governments are betting could define how two of Asia's biggest democracies position themselves in the global AI race.

The meeting was co-chaired by Amit Shukla, Joint Secretary for Cyber Diplomacy at India's MEA, and Hanada Takahiro from Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Alongside them were policymakers, senior officials, and industry representatives from both sides.

What made the dialogue notable was its scope. India and Japan didn't limit the conversation to governance frameworks or diplomatic platitudes about 'responsible AI.' According to the MEA's statement, discussions covered strategic cooperation across the entire AI value chain, from infrastructure and development to deployment in industrial sectors.

"Both sides engaged in substantive discussions on strategic cooperation across the entire AI stack, with a view to promoting co-creation, enhancing policy convergence and encouraging the development of AI solutions in industrial domains to foster a robust, innovative and trustworthy AI ecosystem," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

In plain terms, that means the two countries are looking at where Indian talent and Japanese capital and manufacturing precision might combine, and how to build the kind of industrial AI applications that can actually move supply chains, factories, and healthcare systems.

Both delegations explored frameworks to increase the mobility of AI professionals between the two countries, making it easier for researchers, engineers, and academics to cross borders, collaborate, and build joint programmes.

This matters because India has one of the largest pools of AI and tech talent in the world, while Japan has long grappled with an aging workforce and a shortage of engineers in high-skill domains. The two countries complement each other in ways that pure trade agreements rarely capture. Joint research initiatives and academic partnerships are expected to be the early vehicles for this exchange.

The dialogue ended with both sides agreeing to hold the next round in Japan, at dates to be confirmed. That agreement, modest as it sounds, matters, it means this isn't a one-off. The structure is being built for something ongoing.