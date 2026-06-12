Major Meta Outage Disrupts Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Services Worldwide | File Pic

Millions of users worldwide were left disconnected on Friday, June 12, after a massive and unexpected outage hit Meta-owned platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The outage appeared to begin suddenly, with online outage-tracking platforms recording a sharp spike in user complaints within minutes. More than 7,500 reports were logged as users across multiple countries reported difficulties accessing Meta's services.

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Facebook and Messenger users were among the hardest hit, with many reporting that they had been unexpectedly logged out of their accounts. Attempts to log back in often resulted in an "unexpected error occurred" message, while some users encountered blank white screens that prevented access altogether.

Instagram also experienced significant issues. Users reported that feeds were failing to refresh, while both the mobile application and website displayed messages such as "Something went wrong" or failed to load content entirely.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp users faced intermittent connectivity problems. Some reported delays in sending and receiving messages, while others experienced disruptions that temporarily prevented normal communication on the messaging platform.

With Meta not maintaining a public status dashboard for its mainstream consumer applications, many users turned to alternative platforms to determine whether the issue was widespread. Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, quickly became a hub for outage-related discussions, with users sharing screenshots, error messages and updates about service disruptions.

Netizens took to the comment sections of social media platforms to confirm that the outage was real and affecting a large number of users. A user named CyberVeazous Victor Artist shared a screenshot of his Messenger app, showing how the outage had impacted him.

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Another user, FlameKaizerx, took a sarcastic approach, describing how Instagram users would react to news of the outage. "Instagram users right now: Check WiFi ❌ Restart phone ❌ Check X for confirmation ✅," he wrote.

Many users also shared screenshots showing Meta's platforms malfunctioning or failing to work as expected.