 Trump Claims Iranian Drone Attack Targeted Indian Ships Leaving Hormuz Strait
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Trump Claims Iranian Drone Attack Targeted Indian Ships Leaving Hormuz Strait

US President Donald Trump claimed that Iranian drones targeted Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, calling the alleged attack “totally unacceptable.” The remarks came as India protested attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners, summoning the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires and urging greater protection for civilian shipping and lives.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, June 12, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
Trump Claims Iranian Drone Attack Targeted Indian Ships Leaving Hormuz Strait
US President Donald Trump |

US President Donald Trump has alleged that Iran launched a drone attack against Indian ships departing the Strait of Hormuz, describing the incident as “totally unacceptable” and accusing Tehran of acting in bad faith amid ongoing tensions in the region.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised Iran over leaked details of negotiations and claimed that the country’s statements bore “no relation to the truth.” He further asserted that a drone attack targeting Indian vessels leaving the strategic waterway had been “totally rebuffed” and urged Iran to “get their act together, and fast.”

Trump’s remarks come against the backdrop of heightened maritime tensions involving Indian-linked commercial shipping in the Gulf of Oman. On Friday, India summoned US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a strong protest over continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners.

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According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the incidents have resulted in the deaths of three Indian nationals and raised serious concerns about the safety of civilian shipping in the region. India conveyed its opposition to the use of lethal force against commercial vessels and called for measures to prevent further loss of civilian life.

While Trump alleged an Iranian drone attack on Indian ships, Indian authorities have not independently confirmed such an incident. The MEA’s official statement focused on concerns over attacks involving US naval actions and reiterated the need to safeguard maritime security and civilian navigation in the Gulf region.

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