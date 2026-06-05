MacBook Neo Now Up For Grabs For Under ₹40,000: Here's How You Can Get It

IANS

The MacBook Neo is one of the most sought after laptops among GenZ and students. The device, with a lucrative price tag and stellar looks, is now up grabs at even cheaper rates. Croma has now announced a new offer, wherein select users can buy the MacBook Neo for under Rs. 40,000. Below are the steps of exactly how you can get it.

Croma is hosting its Everything Apple Season Finale sale. The e-commerce website has listed a host of links that will help users grab the MacBook Neo for as low as Rs. 38,440. Of course, there are many caveats attached to this offer, and we have listed all of them below.

MacBook Neo offer: Verify if you are a student

The first and most important step is verifying eligibility for Apple's Education Pricing, which Croma honours as part of this sale. This alone brings the price down from Rs. 69,900 to Rs. 62,211, a saving of Rs. 7,689.

Eligible buyers include school and college students, teachers, and faculty members. You will need to provide valid proof of enrollment or employment at a recognised educational institution at the time of purchase.

MacBook Neo: Exchange your old device

Croma is currently offering exchange value of up to Rs. 12,500 on trade-ins. The exact amount you receive depends on the device being surrendered and its physical and functional condition.

Laptops, tablets, and smartphones are typically accepted for exchange. To get an estimate before visiting the store, use Croma's online exchange value calculator on their website by entering your device's brand, model, and condition.

MacBook Neo offer: Claim the exchange bonus

On top of the standard exchange value, Croma is offering an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 7,000. This is applied separately and is available to customers who complete a qualifying trade-in during the sale period.

Ensure you mention this offer explicitly at the billing counter or apply the relevant coupon code if shopping online, as it may not be applied automatically.

MacBook Neo offer: Complete the purchase and earn Tata Neu coins

Once all discounts are applied, completing the purchase earns you Tata Neu Coins worth up to Rs. 4,271. These coins can be redeemed on future purchases across the Tata Neu ecosystem, which includes Croma, BigBasket, Air Asia India, Tata 1mg, and more.

While these coins do not reduce the amount you pay upfront, they represent real money you can spend, bringing the effective final cost down to Rs. 38,440.

Where to buy the MacBook Neo from?

1. Visit your nearest Croma outlet. Staff can verify your education credentials, assess your trade-in device on the spot, and apply all applicable offers at billing.

2. Head to croma.com and navigate to the MacBook Neo product page. Use the site's exchange tool to get a trade-in estimate, apply the education offer during checkout, and ensure the exchange bonus coupon is active before confirming the order.

The Rs 38,440 figure is the best-case effective price and requires all four conditions to be met simultaneously: education eligibility, a qualifying trade-in device in good condition, the maximum exchange bonus, and earning the full Tata Neu Coins allocation. The final price at checkout will vary depending on the actual exchange value assessed for your old device.