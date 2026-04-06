Croma's Everything Apple Sale: iPhone 17 Price In India Drops To ₹44,768

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Croma is hosting an 'Everything Apple Sale', and the headline deal is on the base iPhone 17 model. The iPhone 17, which carries a starting retail price of Rs. 82,900, can be brought down to as low as Rs. 44,768, a saving of nearly Rs. 38,000, by smartly stacking the multiple offers available on the platform. This is not a single straight discount but a combination of legitimate deals that, when layered together, deliver one of the most compelling iPhone prices seen in the Indian market.

How to stack the deals and hit Rs. 44,768

Getting to the lowest possible price requires using every available offer in combination. The breakdown works as follows - a 2 percent coupon discount brings the price down by Rs. 1,658. Trading in an old phone unlocks an exchange value of up to Rs. 23,500. On top of that, an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 8,000 is available. Finally, TATA Neu coins provide a further benefit of up to Rs. 4,974.

Stack all four components together, and the effective price of the iPhone 17 arrives at Rs. 44,768, just about half the price of the model listed by Apple.

Not everyone will have TATA Neu coins in their wallet, and Croma has an answer for that too. Even without the coins benefit, the iPhone 17 can be picked up for as low as Rs. 48,742, particularly if the extra Rs. 1,000 bank discount is also applied. For those who prefer to spread the cost, there is an EMI option starting at just Rs. 2,073 per month, making Apple's latest flagship more accessible than ever for budget-conscious buyers.

iPhone 17 specifications and features

Apple's iPhone 17 features the new Center Stage front camera, a 48-megapixel Dual Fusion camera system, a bigger and brighter 6.3-inch display with ProMotion, and great all-day battery life.

The 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera combines the capabilities of two cameras in one, with an optical-quality 2x Telephoto that gets users closer to their subject, while the new 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra Wide camera captures more detail when a user gets close to their subject with macro photography.

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On the display front, Apple brought the ProMotion 120Hz display to the base-model iPhone for the first time, with the upgraded display also enabling Always-On display technology. The display's peak outdoor brightness now reaches 3,000 nits, up from 2,000 nits on the previous generation. The front of the phone is covered by Ceramic Shield 2, tougher than any smartphone glass with 3x better scratch resistance.

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 is powered by the A19 chip. The phone also introduces the Apple-designed N1 networking chip, which supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Thread. Storage starts at 256 GB, double what the iPhone 16 offered at base, with a 512GB option also available. The phone records stunning video in 4K 60 fps Dolby Vision, with creative features such as Cinematic mode and Action mode, Spatial Audio for immersive listening, Audio Mix for adjusting sound after capture, and wind noise reduction. The phone is available in five colours - Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White, and Black.