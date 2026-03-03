iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Price In India, Specifications Compared

The iPhone 17e has quitely been launched as the most affordable entry into the iPhone 17 lineup, positioning it as a compelling alternative to the standard iPhone 17 for users seeking strong performance without the premium price tag. The price difference between the two phones is Rs. 18,000 in the Indian market.

We have done a comprehensive on-paper comparison of the two phones to highlight the key differences based on official specifications and pricing in India, helping buyers decide between the budget-focused iPhone 17e and the more feature-rich iPhone 17.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Price In India Compared

The iPhone 17e starts at Rs. 64,900 for the 256GB model, with the 512GB variant priced at Rs. 84,900. In contrast, the iPhone 17 begins at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB configuration, with the 512GB option reaching Rs. 1,02,900. The Rs. 18,000 price gap at the entry level reflects the iPhone 17e's focus on value, while the iPhone 17 commands a premium for additional refinements.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17e begin on March 4, with general availability starting March 11, through Apple’s online store, the Apple Store app, authorised resellers, and major platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. The iPhone 17, launched earlier in September 2025, remains widely available with ongoing offers like trade-in credits and no-cost EMI.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Colour options compared

The iPhone 17e comes in three understated yet modern finishes: Black, White, and Soft Pink. The iPhone 17 offers a broader and more vibrant selection, including Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White, and Black, providing greater variety for those seeking bolder or nature-inspired tones.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Design Compared

Both models feature a premium build with Ceramic Shield protection and IP68 water and dust resistance, along with the Action button for quick access to features. The iPhone 17e maintains a compact 6.1-inch form factor, measuring approximately 146.7x71.5x7.8 mm and weighing 169 grams, emphasising portability and one-handed use. The iPhone 17 is slightly larger at 6.3 inches, with dimensions around 149.6x71.5x7.95 mm and a weight of 177 grams, offering a bit more screen real estate in a still-slim profile. The iPhone 17 also includes Always-On display support and a more refined edge-to-edge feel.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Display specifications compared

The iPhone 17e sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, delivering sharp visuals, vibrant colors, and peak brightness suitable for everyday use, though it retains a notch design. The iPhone 17 steps up with a larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel featuring 120Hz ProMotion technology for smoother scrolling, animations, and responsiveness, plus Always-On display functionality that keeps key information visible at a glance without waking the screen.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Camera comparison

Both phones share a capable 48-megapixel Fusion main rear camera that supports optical-quality 2x zoom, excellent low-light performance, and 4K Dolby Vision video recording. The iPhone 17e relies on this single-lens setup for simplicity and quality results. The iPhone 17 adds a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens for wider shots and macro photography, along with an upgraded 18-megapixel front camera featuring Center Stage for better video calls, compared to the iPhone 17e's 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Processor comparison

Both devices are powered by Apple's latest A19 chip on a 3nm process, delivering flagship-level speed, efficiency, and full Apple Intelligence support for advanced AI features. The iPhone 17e uses a slightly downclocked or configured version with 8GB RAM and one fewer GPU core, still providing excellent performance for multitasking, gaming, and everyday tasks. The iPhone 17 benefits from a fuller A19 implementation with enhanced GPU capabilities and 12GB RAM in some configurations, offering marginal gains in graphics-intensive scenarios like ray tracing or heavy editing.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Battery Comparison

The iPhone 17e battery is rated for up to 26 hours of video playback, aided by the efficient A19 chip and Apple's in-house C1X modem for better power management. The iPhone 17 is said to achieve up to 30 hours of video playback thanks to optimisations and the larger display's adaptive refresh capabilities. Both support 20W wired charging and MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W on the iPhone 17e (an upgrade over prior e-models) and similar on the iPhone 17.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Verdict

This on-paper comparison shows the iPhone 17e as a smart choice for budget-conscious buyers who want modern performance, double the base storage, MagSafe, and decent cameras in a compact package - ideal for most daily users. The iPhone 17 justifies its higher price with a smoother 120Hz display, Always-On functionality, an extra ultrawide camera, and subtle refinements that enhance the premium experience. If you prioritise smoothness, photography versatility, and a larger screen, the iPhone 17 edges ahead; otherwise, the iPhone 17e delivers good value without major compromises.