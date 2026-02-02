iPhone 17 Pro Listed On Vijay Sales With An Outright Price Cut: All Details

iPhone 17 Pro price in India has been slashed slightly on Vijay Sales, as part of a promotional offer. While the overall pricing sees a slight reduction, the e-commerce giant has listed several bank offers as well, offering a further price slash of up to Rs. 4,500. Vijay Sales has partnered with banks like ICICI, HDFC, and Axis Bank for listing discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro.

iPhone 17 Pro price in India cut on Vijay Sales

The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB model in Cosmic Orange is listed on Vijay Sales with an outright price of Rs. 1,32,490. This is a slight price reduction from its original price of Rs. 1,34,900. Vijay Sales is offering an outright 2 percent discount on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Buyers can further reduce costs through instant discounts tied to specific credit and debit cards. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cardholders qualify for a flat Rs. 4,000 discount on no-cost EMI transactions using credit or debit cards. HDFC Bank credit card users receive up to Rs. 4,500 off on EMI plans of six months or longer. Bank of Baroda (BOB) credit cardholders are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount capped at Rs. 3,000 on EMI purchases. With the maximum HDFC discount applied, the effective price drops to Rs. 1,27,990. No-cost EMI options start from Rs. 21,414 per month for six months, varying by bank and tenure.

Additional promotions include an exchange bonus of Rs. 4,000 for trading in eligible old devices, along with options for GST invoices that could save business buyers up to 18 percent.

Vijay Sales vs Apple Store: iPhone 17 Pro pricing and offers in India compared

On Apple Store, the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB is still listed at Rs. 1,34,900. Apple offers its own incentives, including up to Rs. 5,000 instant cashback on eligible cards and no-cost EMI for up to six months on select models. Trade-in credits range from Rs. 3,350 to Rs. 64,000, depending on the device being exchanged. Applying Apple's maximum cashback brings the price to Rs. 1,29,900, which is higher than Vijay Sales' lowest effective rate but does not require extended EMI commitments. The iPhone 17 Pro is available in colors like Silver, Deep Blue, and Cosmic Orange on both platforms, with storage options extending to 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.