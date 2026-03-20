LPG Crisis In Mumbai: 7 Kitchen Gadgets That Let You Cook Without The Gas Cylinder

India's LPG crisis is far from over. Supply disruptions have led to restaurants cutting down menu options, in some cases even completely shutting down. The crisis has even left households stranded mid-meals. The good news? Your kitchen doesn't have to depend on a gas cylinder anymore. From air fryers to solar cookers, a new generation of electric kitchen gadgets is making it easier, and more affordable, than ever to cook without LPG.

Here are some affordable kitchen gadgets that do not require LPG.

1. Air Fryer

An air fryer fries, grills, bakes, and roasts using rapid hot-air circulation — no flame, no oil splatter, and no gas. Starting at Rs. 3,200 for entry-level models and going up to Rs/ 10,000+ for premium builds, it handles everything from pakoras to tandoori chicken with ease.

Top picks:

a. Philips NA231/00 (6.2L) - Buy here (Rs. 9,499)

b. Pigeon Healthifry (4.2L) - Buy here Rs. 3,500

c. Prestige Nutrifry (4.5L) - Buy here (Rs. 3,599)

2. Induction Cooktop

An induction cooktop does everything your gas stove does - tawa rotis, pressure cooking, tempering - just faster, safer, and with zero emission. Prices begin at Rs. 1,500 for basic models and go up to Rs. 7,000 for touch-panel, multi-mode versions.

Top picks:

a. Philips HD4928 (2100W) - Buy here - (Rs. 4,899)

b. Pigeon Cruise (1800W) - Buy here - (Rs. 2,699)

c. Kent Diamond (2000W) - Buy here - (Rs. 4,498)

Note: you'll need induction-compatible cookware (cast iron or magnetic stainless steel.

3 . Electric Rice Cooker

India's daily staple - rice - can be cooked perfectly without lifting a lid or watching the stove. Electric rice cookers auto-switch to 'keep warm' once done and maintain texture without overcooking. Starting at Rs. 700 for compact 0.6L units and scaling to Rs. 5,500 for larger models.

Top picks:

a. Prestige PRWO 1.5L - Buy here - (Rs. 2,099)

b. Pigeon Inox Pro (1.8L) - Buy here - (Rs. 2,999)

c. Faber FRC Sydney 1.8L - Buy here - (Rs. 3,950)

4. OTG (Oven Toaster Grill)

An OTG bakes cakes, grills chicken, toasts bread, and reheats food - making it the electric answer to a gas oven-and-grill combo. Entry-level 9–10L units start at Rs. 2,500, while 30–45L feature-rich models go up to Rs.13,000.

Top picks:

a. Bajaj Majesty 1603T (16L) - Buy here - (Rs. 3,999)

b. Morphy Richards 52 RCSS (54L) - Buy here - (Rs. 12,550)

c. Inalsa MasterChef (30L) - Buy here - (Rs. 5,788)

5. Electric Pressure Cooker

From rajma to biryani, an electric pressure cooker handles Indian cooking staples with programmable precision - no whistle-counting, no risk of boiling over. Good models begin at Rs. 3,500 and go up to Rs. 9,000 for multi-function smart pots.

Top picks:

a. Instant Pot Duo 5.7L - Buy here - (Rs. 13,999)

b. Nutricook Smart Pot 2 (5.7L) - Buy here - (Rs. 9,899)

c. Prestige Electric Cooker PEC 6.0 - Buy here - (Rs. 8,399)

Read Also LPG Crisis: 5 Simple Ways To Cook Without A Gas Cylinder

5. Sandwich Toaster / Grill

A sandwich toaster is the fastest no-gas breakfast solution - toasted sandwiches, grilled paneer, and even waffles (in grill-plate variants) are ready in minutes. Prices are very accessible, starting at Rs. 600 and going up to Rs. 3,500 for griller combos.

Top picks:

a. Prestige PSMFB (grill) - Buy here - (Rs.1,020)

b. Bajaj Majesty New SWX 7 Neo - Buy here - (Rs. 1,149)

c. Wonderchef Crimson Edge - Buy here - (Rs. 1,299)

6. Multi-Cook Electric Kettle

Beyond just boiling water, smart multi-cook kettles with stainless steel interiors can prepare chai, instant noodles, oats, soups, and even steam eggs - no gas required. Prices range from Rs. 1,000 for basic models to Rs. 2,000 for multi-function variants.

Top picks:

a. Kent Electric Multicooker Kettle 1.2L - Buy here - (Rs. 1,499)

b. Pigeon Favourite Electric Kettle - Buy here - (Rs. 1,999)

c. Butterfly EKN 1.5L - Buy here - (Rs. 1,239)

Read Also Induction Cooktop Sales Jump 20 Times, LPG Shortage Pushes Shift To Electric Cooking

7. Roti / Chapati Maker

Arguably the hardest part of going gas-free for Indian households is rotis. Electric roti makers solve this with pre-heated non-stick plates that press and cook chapatis in under 60 seconds each. Although, some fully automatic ones are as expensive as above Rs. 1 lakh.

Top picks:

a. Rotimatic (smart, fully automated) - Buy here - (Rs. 1,19,900)

b. Prestige Multi-Purpose Roti Maker - Buy here - (Rs. 3,565)