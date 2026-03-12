LPG Crisis In Mumbai: 5 Best Induction Cooktops To Buy In India Under Rs. 5,000

The ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran has sent shockwaves through global energy markets, with India feeling the heat most acutely in its LPG supply chain. In Mumbai, restaurants are being forced to shrink their menus to cut costs, and in some cases, shut down altogether. For households, the monthly cylinder has quietly become a luxury.

The timing has also emboldened appliance brands - induction cooktop prices have crept upward as demand spikes, with several models now selling closer to their MRP than they have in years. That said, there are still strong options available under - or close to - Rs. 5,000. Here are the five worth considering. Prices are indicative and subject to change. Always check platform listings for the latest pricing.

1. Prestige PIC 20 Neo: Rs. 2,070 onwards

The most wallet-friendly pick on this list, the Prestige PIC 20 Neo runs on 1600W and comes loaded with preset Indian menu options for dosa, idli, and chapati. Its built-in Automatic Voltage Regulator and Power Saver Technology make it well-suited for Mumbai's notoriously unstable power supply.

2. Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01: Rs. 4,499 (Best for Families with Children)

This is the only model on the list with a child lock - a meaningful safety feature for homes with young children. Running at 2100W with a micro-crystal glass surface, it offers fast, efficient cooking with touch-start convenience. One of the most reviewed Philips cooktops on the market.

3. Philips 2100W Induction Cooktop (Touch Panel): Rs. 4,999 (Best All-Rounder)

A reliable workhorse from Philips, this touch-panel model packs 2100W of power with a premium glass finish and sensor controls. It features auto-off safety, preset cooking modes, and is compact enough for Mumbai's typically snug kitchens. Straightforward, durable, and a strong daily driver.

4. Pigeion 1800W Induction Cooktop with touch buttons: Rs. 1,697

Pigeon is one of the most popular induction cooktop brands in India, mainly because of its competitive pricing. Cooktops by Pigeon are mostly out of stock, and this one with 1800W, several cooking modes, and push button controls is a very good buy.

5. Glen 2000W Infrared Cooktop with Grill: Rs. 3,000 (Best for Versatility)

Slightly above the Rs. 5,000 bracket but worth the stretch, Glen's infrared cooktop is the only model on this list that works with all flat-bottom cookware - no need to replace your existing pots and pans. Its standout feature is the included grill rack for barbecue, plus three preset modes: BBQ, Stir Fry, and Soup, and a 240-minute timer. For households making a full switch away from LPG, this is the most versatile option available.

