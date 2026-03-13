LPG Crisis In Mumbai: Best Toxin-Free Air Fryers To Buy In India Right Now

Mumbai is in the grip of an LPG crisis. Commercial LPG supplies have largely stopped, while domestic cylinders are facing delivery delays of two to eight days after booking - a direct fallout of the escalating West Asia conflict disrupting India's gas import routes. According to the Hotel Owners Association of Mumbai, approximately 8,000 hotels in the city are affected.

Mumbaikars hunting for alternatives have already cleaned out induction cooktops - retailers across several cities are reporting a sharp rise in demand for electric cooking appliances as households scramble for workarounds. But there is another option worth considering - one that has been quietly sitting in the small appliances aisle: the air fryer.

Unlike induction cooktops, which require compatible cookware and are limited to stovetop cooking, air fryers can roast, bake, grill, and fry - making them a more versatile addition to a gas-starved kitchen. This list prioritises quality above everything else, focusing specifically on toxin-free options that won't compromise what goes on your plate.

1. Luma Intelligent Air Fryer: Rs. 11,999

A premium pick for those who want smart cooking without cutting corners on safety. The Luma features intelligent cooking modes and a clean, toxin-free build. It sits at the higher end of this list on price, but delivers on performance and peace of mind. The glass cooking compartment doubles up as a storage container for mess-free experience. EDT has entered the Indian market recently, and the timing couldn't be more apt.

2. NUUK BRISK 6.5L Ceramic Air Fryer: Rs. 8,999

The NUUK BRISK makes a strong case with its ILAG CeramicTech coating, entirely free of PTFE, PFOA, and other harmful chemicals that standard non-stick coatings carry. At 6.5 litres, it's well-suited for families, and its toxin-free credentials are independently certified, not just a marketing claim. NUUK has also entered the Indian market very recently, and offers a range of household appliances.

3. Prestige Air Flip All-In-One 4.5L: Rs. 11,499

Prestige brings its trusted kitchen legacy to the air fryer category with this dual-mode appliance that both air fries and grills. The standout here is the 360-degree glass basket - you can see your food cooking in real time, and the glass construction means no hidden coatings making contact with your meal. Five preset menus keep daily cooking straightforward.

4. SOLARA 12L Air Fryer Oven: Rs. 8,299

For larger households or those who want to replace both an OTG and an air fryer in one go, the SOLARA is the most capacious option on this list. At 12 litres and 1800W, it can roast, bake, grill, and reheat - and comes with 9 accessories and 12 cooking presets. Solid value for the price.

5. KILIG Borosilicate Nexa Core Wi-Fi Smart Air Fryer (4L): Rs. 8,990

The KILIG stands out for two reasons: its borosilicate glass cooking chamber - one of the safest non-reactive materials available - and Wi-Fi connectivity that lets you control and monitor cooking remotely. At 4 litres, it is better suited to individuals or couples than larger families, but its toxin-free credentials and smart features make it a compelling choice.

