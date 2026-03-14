LPG Crisis: 5 Simple Ways To Cook Without A Gas Cylinder

The recent disruption in LPG supply for cooking has reignited conversations around alternative ways to prepare meals without depending entirely on gas cylinders. Many of these substitutes are not only practical but also eco-friendly and healthier, offering flexible ways to cook a variety of dishes.

Richa Anand, Chief Dietitian at Dr L. H. Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, says the growing interest in sustainable living has encouraged people to explore such alternatives, particularly during periods of uncertainty around fuel supply.

Dr Seema Dhir, Sr Consultant – Internal Medicine, Artemis Hospitals, adds that rising fuel prices are another reason why many households are turning to these options instead of traditional LPG cylinders.

Here are five efficient alternatives to LPG for everyday cooking:

Induction cooktops

Induction cooktops are currently among the most sought-after alternatives, with many home appliance stores reporting high demand. These electricity-powered devices are energy-efficient and eco-friendly, offering instant heat with minimal energy loss.

Since they do not rely on open flames or combustion, they help maintain better indoor air quality. Many modern models come equipped with safety features such as automatic shut-off and temperature control, making them easy to use. From boiling water to preparing elaborate meals, induction cooktops can handle a wide range of cooking needs.

Anand notes, “Induction cooktops are particularly practical. They offer precise temperature control, helping preserve heat-sensitive nutrients and reducing the risk of overcooking.”

Biogas systems

Biogas systems are another sustainable option, especially suitable for homes in rural areas or those with gardens and open spaces. According to Dr Dhir, these systems convert kitchen waste and animal waste into clean cooking gas.

“It is a long-lasting source of fuel and helps cut down on waste,” she explains. The methane gas generated through this process provides a reliable cooking fuel and reduces dependence on external energy sources such as electricity or commercial gas supplies.

Electric pressure cookers or multifunction cookers

Electric pressure cookers and multifunction cookers are convenient and safe appliances that require minimal supervision. Dr Dhir points out that these devices use less energy and contribute to better indoor air quality. “It is less likely that you’ll experience headaches, breathing problems or eye irritation,” she says.

These appliances can handle a wide range of cooking methods — including pressure cooking, steaming and slow cooking — making them ideal for one-pot meals such as lentils, biryani, soups and stews. Modern models come with preset functions and automatic settings that simplify daily cooking and save time.

Air fryers and microwaves

Air fryers and microwaves offer quick and efficient cooking with little to no oil. Air fryers are particularly popular for preparing roasted or baked dishes in a healthier way, while microwaves are useful for reheating, defrosting and preparing quick meals. Together, these appliances provide convenient solutions for everyday cooking, especially when time and fuel are limited.

Solar cookers

Solar cookers use sunlight — a renewable and freely available energy source — to prepare food. This eco-friendly option produces no pollution and works well for slow cooking. Although solar cookers depend on consistent sunlight and require open space for effective use, they can be a valuable alternative in countries like India where sunshine is abundant for most of the year.

Health factors

From a nutritional standpoint, the way food is cooked plays a crucial role in nutrient retention, safety and overall meal quality. Anand says appliances such as air fryers, grillers and ovens can be beneficial when used correctly.

“If cooking temperatures are controlled and exposure to smoke or excessive oil is minimised, these methods help prevent charring and nutrient loss,” she explains. “However, foods like maida-based samosas or potato-heavy snacks aren’t necessarily healthier even if cooked in these appliances.”

Dr Dhir adds that these alternatives also help reduce indoor air pollution, which can lower the chances of headaches, breathing problems and eye irritation. “Over time, they can reduce fuel costs, keep kitchens cleaner, lessen dependence on fossil fuels and encourage more environmentally friendly cooking practices,” she says.

While LPG shortages may ease eventually, exploring these fuel-efficient and environmentally conscious alternatives could make everyday cooking more sustainable in the long run.