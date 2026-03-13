What Is Panic Buying, The Trend That's Making Indians Stockpile Groceries, Oil & Induction Cooktops Amid LPG Supply Crisis | Canva

The ongoing tensions linked to the Iran–US–Israel conflict are beginning to ripple into everyday life in India. Concerns over possible LPG supply disruptions and rising fuel prices have triggered a sudden spike in demand for alternative cooking solutions such as induction cooktops. In several cities, electronics stores have reported unusually high sales as consumers rush to secure these appliances before supplies run out.

Along with induction cooktops, some households have also begun stockpiling essential groceries and household items, fearing that disruptions in global energy supply chains could lead to price hikes or shortages. This behaviour is commonly referred to as panic buying, a phenomenon that often occurs during times of uncertainty.

What Is Panic Buying?

Panic buying refers to the sudden surge in purchasing essential goods by consumers when they anticipate a future shortage or price increase. Instead of buying products based on regular consumption needs, people start purchasing in bulk to secure supplies for the future.

This behaviour is usually driven by fear, uncertainty and speculation, rather than confirmed shortages. When people see others buying large quantities or hear about potential disruptions in supply chains, it can create a domino effect where more consumers rush to stores to avoid being left without essential goods.

Similar Situation Arose During The COVID-19 Pandemic

A similar wave of panic buying was seen in March 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak. As lockdown was announced and uncertainty spread across the world, people rushed to supermarkets and grocery stores to stock up on rice, flour, cooking oil, instant noodles, sanitizers and toilet paper.

Although supply chains largely continued to function during the pandemic, the fear of scarcity drove people to purchase more than they actually needed.