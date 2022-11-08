Love to watch YouTube shorts, you can now watch it on TV | YouTube

YouTube on Tuesday expanding its viewing access to YouTube Shorts launched it on the bigger TV screen. Viewers will be able to enjoy the 60 second or less videos on the big screen at home. This is a fighting response to TikTok that has rolled out its own television app across platforms like Google TV and Amazon Fire TV.

In a blog, YouTube revealed the entire planning process to show how it moved the mobile-first experience to the big screen.

On which TV's can you watch YouTube Shorts?

YouTube Shorts will be available on the TV models from 2019 and later. If you have the latest smart TV and want to watch shorts then you will have to update the YouTube app in order to see them.

How will YouTube Shorts look like on TV?

After several rounds of testing Youtube has rolled out a modified version of a prototype that they were testing. The design will show most of the elements from Shorts and YouTube including comments, share and like button and finding related videos. In the future release you can also expect additional functionality.

According to the research done by YouTube viewers preferred the more 'maximal' prototype which had more functionality that included related tags, comments and a color-sampled blurred background.

The blog further adds that it was difficult to move shorts to TV as they are more mobile friendly with the ability to move to the next video.

So in order to offer the viewers the best experience YouTube first started with three prototypes and collected feedback before selecting and developing one.

The first option was to show Shorts in the traditional YouTube video player, the second was to show it customized to better fill the side spaces. The third option was called the 'Jukebox' style that showed multiple shorts filling the screen at the same time. It was the second option that was most appealing to the viewers.

The research also revealed that viewers wanted to be incharge of the viewing experience and were comfortable to use a remote to manually advance to the next video rather than have it on autoplay. This is something that is similar to what viewers do on their mobile phones when they are watching Shorts.

Because of this YouTube gives you the power to start or stop the video through the remote by clicking directly on the short video. The video will continue to play in loop until you manually move to the next video using the up and down buttons on the remote.

How will it benefit YouTube creators?

This new rollout will expand the reach of short videos and attract new creators as the consumption of short videos has been witnessing a significant growth. This announcement comes a few months after the company had announced that it will share the advertising revenue with short creators from next year. This will be a major push for creators as the shorts are watched by over 1.5 billion users generating over 30 billion views on a daily basis.

Short-focused creators can join the YouTube Partner Program if they have 1,000 subscribers and a minimum of 10 million views on their short videos over 90 days. The creators will get 45 per cent of the revenue share which will be distributed on the basis of the number of views. The revenue share will not change if creators add music to their videos.

YouTube will run ads between the videos that will not be attached to any specific video. This revenue will be used to pay out Short creators and cover the costs of music licensing.