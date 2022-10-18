YouTube in 4K for all users not just Premium users | File

YouTube's social media handle has announced that it plans to keep 4K streaming on YouTube free for all users and not just Premium users. The company had earlier begun testing 4K streaming exclusively for Premium users and that may have not worked out in their favour.

During the experiment, users could see a 'Premium' tag next to the 2160p and 4K resolution options. However, responding to a taunt from a user on Twitter, YouTube replied by saying that the experiment has been fully turned off and all viewers should now be able to see videos in 4K quality resolution.

we've fully turned off this experiment. viewers should now be able to access 4K quality resolutions without Premium membership. we're here if you have other q's — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2022

YouTube is exploring more ways to encourage users to take a premium subscription that removes ads from videos and interfaces. Premium subscription also lets mobile users watch videos in pop-up windows and continue playing the video in the background.

Most of the company's rivals like Netflix divide their tier of service with the picture resolution. But the experiment by YouTube may have backfired as many users complained regarding this feature.

YouTube also has a music streaming service with a similar payment structure. If you want to listen to music without ads then you need to subscribe to a premium version, this is similar to Spotify. The only difference between Spotify and YouTube Music is that with YouTube Music you will not be able to lock your phone's display or use other apps.