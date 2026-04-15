LinkedIn Tests AI Job Marketplace With Pay Up To ₹ 14,000/Hour | Representative photo

New Delhi: Microsoft-owned platform LinkedIn is testing an “AI labour marketplace” that could pay employees up to Rs 14,000 or $150 an hour to help train AI chatbots, according to a report.

A report from Business Insider said that LinkedIn is in early‑stage trials and has listed over a dozen roles for AI trainers who will rate responses from AI models, flag errors and perform “red teaming” to expose weaknesses.

Job openings span across sectors including coding, finance, healthcare and linguistics, with pay ranging between Rs 3,700 and Rs 14,000 per hour depending on expertise.

Senior software‑engineer trainer roles command the highest pay, while experts in Excel, finance, nursing or language specialists in Germanic and Nordic languages can earn up to about Rs 9,300 an hour, the report said.

Red‑teaming positions trying to break AI systems were listed at roughly Rs 3,700 to Rs 4,600 per hour.

The report said LinkedIn invites users to express interest for jobs through prompts on the platform with the platform rolling out alerts for these roles in the US. However, the page in India reads, "We’re gradually making this experience available," according to the report.

Applicants must verify their profile with government ID, complete an AI‑led screening conversation about skills and experience, and finish project‑specific tasks as part of the application process.

The platform uses profile data such as education, licences, and work experience to assess candidates.

The job drive puts LinkedIn in direct competition with AI training startups like Mercor and Surge AI. These startups link human experts with AI firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic to help fine-tune their models.

LinkedIn in a recent report said that around 79 per cent of Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs) prefer a single, integrated platform over multiple standalone tools, announcing plans to launch Premium All‑in‑One — an integrated, AI‑powered offering.

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