Who Is Vas Narasimhan? The Indian-Origin Executive Who Joins The Anthropic Board of Directors

Anthropic has announced that Vasant 'Vas' Narasimhan has been appointed to its Board of Directors by the Anthropic Long-Term Benefit Trust. This Indian-American physician climbed to the top of one of the world's most powerful drug companies and looks to now brings that rare combination of scientific rigour and regulatory wisdom to one of Silicon Valley's most consequential AI laboratories.

Narasimhan joins Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, Yasmin Razavi, Jay Kreps, Reed Hastings, and Chris Liddell on Anthropic's board. With his addition, Trust-appointed directors now form a majority, a structural milestone that underscores Anthropic's commitment to keeping its governance anchored in its public benefit mission.

Who Is Vas Narasimhan?

Born on August 26, 1976, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Vasant Kalathur Narasimhan is the son of Tamil Nadu-origin Iyengar Brahmin parents who emigrated to the United States in the 1960s and early 1970s. His mother, Gita Narasimhan, was a nuclear engineer at Public Service Electric and Gas Company and later taught physics at Burlington County Community College. His father, Dr. Kalathur Narasimhan, served as Vice President of Research and Development at Hoeganaes Corporation.

The family's deep cultural ties expressed themselves when they helped found the Shri Venkateshwara temple in Penn Hills, Pittsburgh, a place Narasimhan has described as formative to his values and sense of identity. Raised in an intellectually stimulating household by two accomplished professionals, he developed a passion for science early in life.

Vas Narasimhan's education

Narasimhan's academic journey is as impressive as his professional one. He enrolled at the University of Chicago in 1994, graduating with honours in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences. He then moved to Boston for Harvard Medical School, earning his MD in 2002. He simultaneously pursued and obtained a Master's in Public Policy from Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government.

This triple qualification, deep biological science, clinical medicine, and public policy, would prove to be the architectural blueprint for a career spent at the intersection of science, society, and leadership.

Global Health Work: HIV, Malaria, and TB Across Three Continents

Before he ever walked into a corporate boardroom, Narasimhan was in the field. During and after medical school, he worked on HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis programmes across India, Africa, and South America. He spent time with street children and child labourers in Kolkata after his first year at Harvard Medical School, worked on malaria and HIV/AIDS initiatives in Tanzania, and completed his thesis on multidrug-resistant tuberculosis in Peru.

"I think early on in your career is where you build your value system," he has said about this formative period, one that instilled in him a conviction that healthcare is not just a business, but a human obligation. He continues to champion global health access priorities to this day.

Vas Narasimhan's career

After completing his degrees, Narasimhan joined McKinsey & Company in 2002 as a consultant, rising to Engagement Manager. In 2005, he made the move that would define his professional life, joining Novartis, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant headquartered in Basel.

His ascent within Novartis was steady and substantial. He started in Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, becoming Global Head of the Meningitis Franchise by 2007. By 2008, he was Vice President of US Marketing, and was soon elevated to President of US Vaccines and Region Head for North America. He also led the Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals and Oncology Injectables business unit during this period.

In 2013, he was promoted to Global Head of Development, overseeing Novartis's entire general medicines pipeline and leading a team of 9,600 employees. By early 2016, he was named Global Head of Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, the first person ever to hold that title at Novartis, responsible for 140 global development programmes spanning more than 15,000 staff.

Read Also OpenAI Eyes Deal With NATO Days After Sealing Controversial Pentagon Deal

In September 2017, the Novartis Board appointed him CEO, a role he formally assumed on February 1, 2018. He was, at the time, the youngest chief executive in the global pharmaceutical industry.

As CEO, Narasimhan has overseen one of the most significant strategic transformations in Novartis's history. He divested the joint consumer healthcare venture to GSK, spun off Alcon, and exited Novartis's stake in Roche, all in pursuit of his stated goal of building a pure-play innovative medicines company. He sharpened the company's focus on cardiovascular disease, cancer, and rare genetic disorders, investing heavily in next-generation platforms including siRNA, radioligand therapy, and cell and gene therapies.

Over the course of his career, he has overseen the development and regulatory approval of more than 35 novel medicines and vaccines — a figure that Anthropic's President Daniela Amodei specifically called out when welcoming him to the board. In 2025, Novartis reached more than 300 million patients with its medicines. The company employs over 77,000 people and operates in approximately 120 countries.

Boards, Honours, and Accolades

Narasimhan's influence extends well beyond Novartis's walls. He is an elected member of the US National Academy of Medicine, one of the most prestigious recognitions in American science, and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He serves on the University of Chicago's Board of Trustees and the Board of Fellows at Harvard Medical School. He previously chaired the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), where he remains on the board of directors.

Beyond healthcare, he chairs the board of African Parks, a non-profit conservation organisation. In 2015, Fortune ranked him seventh on its prestigious 40 Under 40 list. In 2025, he was named among the TIME100 Most Influential People in Health.