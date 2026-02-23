Making India Proud: Meet Ranvir Sachdeva, An 8-Year-Old Indian Prodigy Who Schooled Sundar Pichai & Sam Altman At AI Summit | @Political_Spy

At the AI Summit in Delhi last week, eight-year-old Indian prodigy Ranvir Sachdeva, made history by becoming the youngest keynote speaker at the event. Dressed with the composure of a seasoned professional, he stepped up to the microphone and held the room. In his address, Ranvir spoke about connecting ancient Indian philosophies with modern artificial intelligence. At the summit, Sachdeva even met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

In his keynote speech, the third-grader spoke, "I'm here as the youngest keynote speaker at the India AI Impact Summit. I'm talking about how I'm linking ancient Indian philosophies to modern-day technologies. I'm also covering the different approaches which the rest of the nations are building AI," he told news agencies.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also discussed how countries are developing AI in different strategic directions, emphasising India's distinct development model, and mentioned that he is working with a newly launched Indian AI model to promote AI literacy and contribute to India's economic growth.

For Sachdeva, AI is not a distant tool but a lived reality for 'Generation AI.' He emphasised that his peers in Generation Alpha will be the "true changemakers" who must adapt to and refine the digital world being built today. He spoke passionately about democratising AI to bridge the digital divide, suggesting that the 'human touch' remains the most critical component of any algorithm.

Sachdeva met Pichai, Altman

At the summit, Sachdeva connected with several global technology leaders and shared his experiences on social media - including meetings with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photos from those encounters went viral, with many marveling at the sight of the young prodigy standing alongside two of the most powerful figures in the technology world.

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? A list of his achievements

Ranvir's appearance at the summit was far from his first rodeo on the global stage. When he was just four years old, his summer project on the Mars Mission was featured on NASA's website. At the age of five, he became the world's youngest Apple Swift programmer and was invited by Apple CEO Tim Cook to attend the Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple's headquarters in California.

At six, he became the world's youngest TEDx speaker on technology and innovation, and at seven, he was the youngest keynote speaker at the United Nations' AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, addressing over 10,000 attendees from more than 180 countries, 53 UN partner organizations, and leading AI experts, delivering a 20-minute talk titled 'Agents of Change: A 7-Year-Old's Lens on Generation AI for Good.'

He has also written a book on artificial intelligence, 'Are You Born With AI?', which addresses responsible AI and the role of youth as changemakers. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lauded Ranvir for the book, saying, "We count on you for a better world with AI."

His achievements have earned him a place in the Asia Book of Records, where he is listed as the youngest TEDx speaker in Asia. He studies at The Ardee School in Delhi, where his interest in technology took shape early.

Despite his achievements, Ranvir remains a regular child. He enjoys playing chess, Scrabble, and cricket, and is part of his school's under-10 cricket team. His father, Gurjot Sachdeva, has been a constant presence and source of support throughout his journey.

In a hall full of adults debating algorithms and infrastructure, Ranvir Sachdeva offered something different - a reminder that the generation set to inherit the AI future is already paying very close attention. And some of them, it turns out, are ready to lead it.