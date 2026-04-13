Maharashtra Govt Approves IES Skill Tech University In Mumbai To Boost Industry-Oriented Education Under Skill India Mission | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved the establishment of a new private skill-based university in Mumbai, marking a significant step toward strengthening industry-oriented education in the state. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Proposed Institution to Be Set Up by Indian Education Society

The proposed institution, to be set up by the Indian Education Society, will be known as IES Skill Tech University and will operate as a permanently self-financed private skill university. It is scheduled to commence academic operations from the 2026–27 academic year at its Bandra campus in Mumbai.

The move aligns with the national Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Policy announced in 2015, which emphasises bridging the gap between job demand and workforce readiness through structured skill training. Maharashtra has also been advancing its own vision under the “Skilled Maharashtra, Employable Maharashtra” framework, inspired by the broader Skill India mission.

Move Aligns With National Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Policy 2015

Officials said the university will offer a wide range of courses focused on practical skills, employability, and entrepreneurship, catering to evolving industry needs. The initiative is expected to enhance job opportunities for youth by equipping them with specialised training in emerging sectors.

The establishment follows guidelines issued by the state in 2021 for setting up self-financed private skill universities, including regulatory and operational frameworks. With this approval, Maharashtra aims to further expand its higher education ecosystem while addressing the growing demand for skilled manpower.

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