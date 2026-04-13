Massive Progress On Goregaon–Mulund Link Road Phase 3B As TBM Assembly Gains Momentum For Twin Tunnel Project |

Mumbai: Under Phase 3B of the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) components are currently being assembled inside the shaft for the construction of twin tunnels. As part of the plan, twin underground tunnels will be developed from Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon to Khindipada in Mulund. The actual tunnel excavation is scheduled to commence from June 1, 2026.

Work on assembling TBM components inside the shaft for the construction of twin tunnels is progressing at a steady pace. A team of experts from Thailand is expected to arrive at the project site this week to assist in the assembly, with operations planned to be carried out in two shifts. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar recently conducted the site inspection and directed both the contractor and the Project Management Consultant (PMC) to maintain close coordination and ensure that the pace of work adheres strictly to the planned timeline.

He also inspected the ongoing flyover construction at Dindoshi Court–Ratnagiri Junction on General Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg at Goregaon. Bangar directed officials to ensure strict control of air pollution at the site, calling for measures such as the deployment of misting machines, foggers and anti-smog guns. He also instructed that green nets be installed around the construction area to curb dust emissions.

Last week, local corporator Priti Satam flagged safety lapses at the GMLR construction site, alleging that inadequate barricading had made it hazardous for residents and commuters. Acting on the concerns, Bangar directed officials to deploy sufficient traffic wardens to prevent disruption to vehicular movement and ensure immediate resolution of any water pipeline or supply issues. A dedicated engineer from the water engineering department has been stationed at the site for this purpose.

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The 12.20-km GMLR Road project is set to significantly improve connectivity between Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs. The twin tunnels to be constructed as part of the project will span 4.70 km, with a diameter of 14.20 metres, tapering to 13 metres beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, running entirely underground through its hilly terrain. Each tunnel will carry three lanes and will be equipped with modern ventilation systems, advanced fire safety features, stormwater drainage, and utility ducts. Excavation will be carried out using two 14.49-metre-diameter TBMs—the largest ever deployed in Mumbai—manufactured by Terratec, each weighing approximately 2,175 metric tons.

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