Learn Your Name in Morse Code: Why do we need this day, can anyone use the Morse Code? | Unsplash

When someone says Morse code, it is natural for some to think of spy movies where they used Morse code for communication. Well, it is an important innovation in communication; after all, it is the foundation of the high-speed communications network that we use today. This language that many today find confusing and difficult can be used for everything from semaphore communication to drawing it out as a sort of code, to flashing with light and, more importantly, through the telegraph to transmit information across a huge distance before the telephone was found. Most of us will never really understand the importance of Morse Code as we grew up in an era with telephones and mobile phones.

History of National Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day

Morse Code is attributed to inventor Samuel F.B. Morse, his assistant Alfred Vail, who produced a system for transmitting information in electric pulses, but it was later improved by American scientist, Joseph Henry.

This was later called Morse code, and it turned out to be more efficient than it was intended to be at the time of its invention. There was a system developed in 1841 that never caught on but it would directly translate Morse Code into letters at the receiving end.

This day, which is celebrated on January 11, was created by someone known as Brownielcoks and was done as an effort to revitalize the love and recognition for this mode of communication.

There is no longer a need to have Ham Radio License for this but it is still felt that it is very important to pass on this information so that this mode of communication can continue to live on.

Why should you celebrate this day?

If you love secrets or the idea of secrecy then this is a perfect mode of communication for you. You can pass on secret notes or even try to play spy. But while this is all fun it is also important to understand that Morse code has indeed helped save lives. The movie Raazi is an example where the character being played by Aalia Bhatt uses Morse code for communication.

Another important part is that Morse code is a universal code that can be understood by anyone in the world. Though this can have benefits and drawbacks, it still binds us all together. Additionally you don't need to be an adult or a child to learn this language, you can be of any age and still use this mode of communication to have fun.

How to celebrate national learn your name in Morse Code Day?

Celebrating this day is pretty simple and it is in the name. You learn to write your name, that is the best way to celebrate this day. You can use the language to communicate with your friends, family and even at work. There are many videos that you can see to learn morse code, but for those who are too lazy to try, here is an image for the code to help you learn to write your name.