Krafton Releases 59 BGMI Redeem Codes, Valid Until February 28 Next Year: Offers New Skins, Stealth Agent Backpack, More

For its well-known video game Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton has made available its daily allotment of redeem codes. The company has released 59 redeem codes for December 24 that provide a variety of benefits and upgrades. This offers the opportunity to obtain the highly sought-after Stealth Agent Backpack as well as other special in-game benefits. This special offer is only good through February 28 of the following year. Redemption is available exclusively through BGMI’s official redemption portal.
The latest bundle of BGMI redeem codes
Note that each code is limited to the first 10 users:
1. HMZCZ3G6MM4EHWEN
2. HMZDZ4URDBTJA44Q
3. HMZEZXXA4UU5WRSV
4. HMZFZ3EEFC5HU6G6
5. HMZGZC76RHP7CTF4
6. HMZHZR5QVVRH7CBN
7. HMZIZQ68BJ95PUVC
8. HMZJZJMMUJFPHR37
9. HMZKZDFSVTMX8338
10. HMZLZ6JN3STCQM5S
11. HMZMZ896USV67UA4
12. HMZNZVW9UJJX89K8
13. HMZOZ36UWS8SE3SV
14. HMZPZRXK7R4X5S7C
15. HMZQZR6RUT8TW8SS
16. HMZRZTUMKS837C6G
17. HMZVZDQ7EU7XR5XW
18. HMZTZX93A45KBKEA
19. HMZUZKDPX8RHHUJV
20. HMZBAZRAVETWM354
21. HMZBBZWMQPPB76N9
22. HMZBCZ89GTCGG6RN
23. HMZBDZ687P3DEDWS
24. HMZBEZCWEAMQX8TV
25. HMZBFZ78PX5QQ98J
26. HMZBGZ8MUGKSHBB7
27. HMZBHZGSMAC8GN56
28. HMZBIZG8F5638WWU
29. HMZBJZHNCE3GFHME
30. HMZBKZH6F4WH4638
31. HMZBLZGESBTHK8E6
32. HMZBMZDF8HV4R3M4
33. HMZBNZU9N87A7G6Q
34. HMZBOZT8CUKU4QJQ
35. HMZBPZ77GXP5PDUV
36. HMZBQZA353BRRWSE
37. HMZBRZBH3S3FUJ7X
38. HMZBVZ7N5DSU3UDS
39. HMZBTZBKHSJWJRTA
40. HMZBUZSXSTNKXHQJ
41. HMZCAZSSK8B66EV5
42. HMZCBZX97JNRW8RB
43. HMZCCZ5TACGTMFQ5
44. HMZCDZE5X8HHNDWS
45. HMZCEZ7ACJM4NBCC
46. HMZCFZQP879MUCRR
47. HMZCGZMU9NPG69JJ
48. HMZCHZGK3D776UDR
49. HMZCIZ7W5ECK9UD3
50. HMZCJZD6B65KHKDW
51. HMZCKZVBRWVGG7VQ
52. HMZCLZW46WET9QSG
53. HMZCMZPV659F89XM
54. HMZCNZ7T7GA99A38
55. HMZCOZ37WSEHU5W7
56. HMZCPZ995JMC98U5
57. HMZCQZSD5656MHG8
58. HMZCRZ99X53T7E8P
59. HMZCVZE4FGQBKTMH
What do the BGMI redeem codes offer?
The highlight of this redeem code drop is the Stealth Agent Backpack, a sleek and stylish cosmetic item that adds a tactical edge to players’ in-game appearance. Beyond the backpack, the codes unlock a variety of exclusive rewards, including skins, outfits, and other cosmetic enhancements that allow players to personalize their BGMI experience.
Each code is a gateway to unique in-game items, but players must act fast, only the first 10 users can redeem each code.
How to redeem the BGMI in-game codes
Redeeming these codes is a straightforward process, but players must follow the steps carefully to secure their rewards. Here’s a step-by-step guide:
1.Head to http://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem, BGMI’s official website for code redemption.
2. Log in with your BGMI account and input your unique Character ID, which can be found in-game.
3. Carefully enter one of the 59 redeem codes listed below.
4. Fill in the captcha or verification code to authenticate your request.
5. Upon successful redemption, a confirmation message will display “Code redeemed successfully.” Rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.
Players must claim their rewards from the in-game mail within 7 days, as unclaimed items will expire. Additionally, rewards remain valid for 30 days from the date of receipt.