Krafton Releases 59 BGMI Redeem Codes, Valid Until February 28 Next Year: Offers New Skins, Stealth Agent Backpack, More

For its well-known video game Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton has made available its daily allotment of redeem codes. The company has released 59 redeem codes for December 24 that provide a variety of benefits and upgrades. This offers the opportunity to obtain the highly sought-after Stealth Agent Backpack as well as other special in-game benefits. This special offer is only good through February 28 of the following year. Redemption is available exclusively through BGMI’s official redemption portal.

The latest bundle of BGMI redeem codes

Note that each code is limited to the first 10 users:

1. HMZCZ3G6MM4EHWEN

2. HMZDZ4URDBTJA44Q

3. HMZEZXXA4UU5WRSV

4. HMZFZ3EEFC5HU6G6

5. HMZGZC76RHP7CTF4

6. HMZHZR5QVVRH7CBN

7. HMZIZQ68BJ95PUVC

8. HMZJZJMMUJFPHR37

9. HMZKZDFSVTMX8338

10. HMZLZ6JN3STCQM5S

11. HMZMZ896USV67UA4

12. HMZNZVW9UJJX89K8

13. HMZOZ36UWS8SE3SV

14. HMZPZRXK7R4X5S7C

15. HMZQZR6RUT8TW8SS

16. HMZRZTUMKS837C6G

17. HMZVZDQ7EU7XR5XW

18. HMZTZX93A45KBKEA

19. HMZUZKDPX8RHHUJV

20. HMZBAZRAVETWM354

21. HMZBBZWMQPPB76N9

22. HMZBCZ89GTCGG6RN

23. HMZBDZ687P3DEDWS

24. HMZBEZCWEAMQX8TV

25. HMZBFZ78PX5QQ98J

26. HMZBGZ8MUGKSHBB7

27. HMZBHZGSMAC8GN56

28. HMZBIZG8F5638WWU

29. HMZBJZHNCE3GFHME

30. HMZBKZH6F4WH4638

31. HMZBLZGESBTHK8E6

32. HMZBMZDF8HV4R3M4

33. HMZBNZU9N87A7G6Q

34. HMZBOZT8CUKU4QJQ

35. HMZBPZ77GXP5PDUV

36. HMZBQZA353BRRWSE

37. HMZBRZBH3S3FUJ7X

38. HMZBVZ7N5DSU3UDS

39. HMZBTZBKHSJWJRTA

40. HMZBUZSXSTNKXHQJ

41. HMZCAZSSK8B66EV5

42. HMZCBZX97JNRW8RB

43. HMZCCZ5TACGTMFQ5

44. HMZCDZE5X8HHNDWS

45. HMZCEZ7ACJM4NBCC

46. HMZCFZQP879MUCRR

47. HMZCGZMU9NPG69JJ

48. HMZCHZGK3D776UDR

49. HMZCIZ7W5ECK9UD3

50. HMZCJZD6B65KHKDW

51. HMZCKZVBRWVGG7VQ

52. HMZCLZW46WET9QSG

53. HMZCMZPV659F89XM

54. HMZCNZ7T7GA99A38

55. HMZCOZ37WSEHU5W7

56. HMZCPZ995JMC98U5

57. HMZCQZSD5656MHG8

58. HMZCRZ99X53T7E8P

59. HMZCVZE4FGQBKTMH

What do the BGMI redeem codes offer?

The highlight of this redeem code drop is the Stealth Agent Backpack, a sleek and stylish cosmetic item that adds a tactical edge to players’ in-game appearance. Beyond the backpack, the codes unlock a variety of exclusive rewards, including skins, outfits, and other cosmetic enhancements that allow players to personalize their BGMI experience.

Each code is a gateway to unique in-game items, but players must act fast, only the first 10 users can redeem each code.

How to redeem the BGMI in-game codes

Redeeming these codes is a straightforward process, but players must follow the steps carefully to secure their rewards. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

1.Head to http://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem, BGMI’s official website for code redemption.

2. Log in with your BGMI account and input your unique Character ID, which can be found in-game.

3. Carefully enter one of the 59 redeem codes listed below.

4. Fill in the captcha or verification code to authenticate your request.

5. Upon successful redemption, a confirmation message will display “Code redeemed successfully.” Rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Players must claim their rewards from the in-game mail within 7 days, as unclaimed items will expire. Additionally, rewards remain valid for 30 days from the date of receipt.