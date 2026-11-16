Jio Explores ISRO, Skyroot Aerospace For Satellite Internet Launches |

Jio has started discussions with Skyroot Aerospace, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and other homegrown companies to launch satellites for its planned satellite internet services. Jio is also talking to SpaceX, the world's largest launch provider, but is first exploring domestic options.

Aim: keep the entire chain in India

According to HT, Jio is looking at whether it can handle everything within the country, from satellite design, engineering, integration and testing to launch, deployment and operations. One of them said the plan is to put up an initial set of about 390 satellites in batches. Talks with multiple operators are under way to prepare for launches over the next two years.

Capacity is the main constraint

The same source pointed to capacity limits in India. Given the scale of Jio's plans, Indian launch providers currently have limited rocket availability and payload capacity to meet the demand.

A possible boost for India's private space sector

A successful outcome could give a lift to India's young private space industry, given Jio's plan for 1,600 satellites. Isro has dominated launches for decades, but startups have begun to emerge. Skyroot achieved India's first private orbital launch with Vikram-1 in July 2026, and Agnikul Cosmos flew its sub-orbital Agnibaan rocket in 2024. About half a dozen others are developing launch vehicles, including EtherealX and a consortium led by Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Aeronautics.

Experts: SpaceX will still matter

Chaitanya Giri, space fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, said domestic capacity will not fully replace SpaceX. He said launch demand will be spread across the world and local startups are still far from capturing a large share of it. He named the privatised version of Isro's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle as a likely beneficiary. The vehicle is being built by the Hindustan Aeronautics–L&T consortium, with Godrej & Boyce making its engine. Giri said these firms have proven track records, whereas Skyroot has yet to show credible working proof of its larger future rocket.

AK Bhatt, director general of the Indian Space Association, said deploying a large constellation will depend on payload capacity, launch frequency and the scale of demand. He noted that firms like HAL and L&T are developing launch capabilities while Isro already has launchers.

Background: licences, spectrum and market size

India has granted satellite internet licences to Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, Jio's subsidiary Jio Satellite Communications and SpaceX's Starlink, while Amazon Leo is still waiting. Commercial launch remains pending spectrum allocation. The telecom regulator issued its recommendations on the satellite spectrum framework earlier this month.

At its 49th annual general meeting in June, Reliance Industries spoke of building a low-earth-orbit constellation to deliver high-speed broadband across India, including remote and rural areas. Jio Platforms, which recently listed on the stock exchanges, also plans 23 ground stations across the country.

SpaceX accounted for roughly half of all orbital launches and about 85% of satellites deployed worldwide in 2025, according to BryceTech. This has fuelled concern in India about dependence on foreign operators like Starlink. IN-SPACe estimates the Indian space industry's market potential at $44 billion in 2033, with launch services accounting for $3.5 billion of that. In 2022 and 2023, Isro's LVM3 rocket launched 72 OneWeb satellites, 36 at a time.