Jio Rolls Out Voice-Only Prepaid Plans From ₹147, Comes With No Data: All Details

Telecom major Reliance Jio | Jio logo

Reliance Jio has added four voice-only prepaid recharge plans to its catalogue, starting at Rs. 147. The packs offer unlimited calling and 300 SMS but no mobile data, and validity runs from 22 days to a calendar month.

The launch follows a directive from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) requiring operators to carry voice-only tariffs in their recharge lists. Airtel and Vodafone Idea have already made similar moves. Jio lists the new packs under a 'TRAI Mandated Packs' section on its website.

Reliance Jio's four voice-only plans

All four plans include unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS. The Rs. 147 pack is valid for 22 days and works out to about Rs. 6.68 a day. The Rs. 177 plan runs for 28 days at roughly Rs. 6.32 a day, making it the cheapest per day of the four. The Rs. 196 pack is valid for 30 days at about Rs. 6.53 a day. The Rs. 197 plan is valid for one calendar month, so its daily cost depends on the number of days in the month the user recharges.

How it compares with Airtel

Jio's 28-day, 30-day and calendar-month packs cost Rs. 177, Rs. 196 and Rs. 197, against Airtel's Rs. 185, Rs. 203 and Rs. 206 for the equivalent validity.

Existing long-validity packs

Jio already sells two longer voice-only recharges. The Rs. 448 pack is valid for 84 days and the Rs. 1,748 pack for 336 days. Both come with bundled benefits such as JioTV and JioAICloud. None of Jio's voice-only plans offers mobile data.

Who the plans are for

The packs are aimed at feature phone users, people who carry multiple SIMs, and those who rely mainly on Wi-Fi or other connections for internet access. They give such users a cheaper way to keep a number active for calls.

Option for light data users

Subscribers who want a little data while staying under Rs 200 can consider Jio's Rs 189 plan. It offers unlimited calling, 300 SMS and 2GB of data for 28 days, along with JioTV and JioAICloud.