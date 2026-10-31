Jio Platforms Reports 13.7% PAT Surge To ₹8,387 Crore In Q2 FY27, Crosses 300 Million 5G Users

Jio |

Mumbai: Jio Platforms Limited on Thursday announced its consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The company's PAT reached ₹8,387 crore, up from ₹7,375 crore in the same quarter last year, while consolidated revenue from operations grew to ₹40,475 crore from ₹36,332 crore.

Operational Performance

JPL's EBITDA for the quarter rose by 16.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹21,879 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding by 250 basis points to 54.1 per cent. Net customer additions for the quarter stood at 9.1 million, bringing the total subscriber base to 542.4 million as of September 2026.

Subscriber Milestones

The company crossed 300 million 5G mobility users and 30 million fixed broadband subscribers during the quarter. Jio AirFiber contributed over 75 per cent of fixed broadband additions, reaching a base of 15.1 million subscribers.

ARPU and Data Consumption

Monthly Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) increased to ₹218.8, reflecting promotional schemes for fixed broadband and improved subscriber mix. Per capita data consumption was 44.2 GB per month, with total data traffic growing by 22.1 per cent year-on-year.

Strategic Developments

JPL completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 28 October 2026, raising ₹30,188 crore. The equity shares were listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited. Of the net proceeds, ₹27,500 crore will be used for prepayment of outstanding External Commercial Borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

Product Launches

During the India Mobile Congress 2026, Jio Platforms unveiled Jio Call Agent, an AI-powered tool for call transcription and summarisation. It also introduced JioFrames, AI-native smart camera frames with voice assistance and live translation features. The company launched the JioShield application, a family safety solution with location tracking and screen time control.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.