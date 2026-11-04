Jio Platforms In Talks With Comcast, Charter To License Wireless Broadband Technology: Report

Jio |

Mukesh Ambani-controlled Jio Platforms has held discussions with US cable operators Comcast and Charter Communications about licensing its wireless broadband technology in exchange for potential equity stakes, Reuters reported.

The Reliance Industries subsidiary also explored a partnership with South Africa's MTN Group. However, negotiations collapsed over disagreements concerning valuation and licensing terms.

As per the report, the sources said there was no timeline for finalising agreements with other companies. The discussions follow Jio Platforms' Mumbai listing last week after a record $3.2 billion initial public offering (IPO).

Reliance has been seeking international partners for its proprietary broadband system, which it describes as a global first.

The technology uses unlicensed Wi-Fi frequencies to deliver high-speed internet without traditional cable connections.

Transmitters installed on towers or rooftops send signals to receivers mounted on buildings, potentially reducing broadband delivery costs.

Jio recently announced plans to secure 10 to 15 international partners for its unlicensed band radio (UBR) platform.

The company has more than 500 million mobile subscribers, nearly 15 million wired broadband customers and over 6.5 million users of its UBR-powered services.

A partnership could provide Jio access to the competitive US broadband market, where cable operators face growing pressure from fibre and fixed wireless providers.

Comcast had approximately 28.3 million residential broadband subscribers at the end of September, while Charter reported around 29.4 million internet customers in June.

Cable operators accounted for 62% of US residential broadband connections at the end of 2024, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Comcast co-CEO Mike Cavanagh recently acknowledged growing competition from fixed wireless services and potential future pressure from satellite providers.

Counterpoint Research director Neil Shah said Jio's technology could appeal to cable companies because it enables broadband delivery without purchasing expensive licensed spectrum.

The proposed partnerships remain uncertain, with no agreements or financial terms announced.