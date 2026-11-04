Jio Launches Unlimited 5G Data Pack With One-Day Validity, Priced Only At ₹15 |

Reliance Jio has introduced a Rs. 15 data pack that offers 'truly unlimited' 5G data for 24 hours, with availability across India. The company says the pack is aimed at users who need high-volume connectivity for streaming, gaming, downloads or remote work without committing to a longer-duration recharge.

What the pack Includes

The Rs. 15 plan carries a validity of one day, or 24 hours, and provides unlimited high-speed 5G data. Jio describes it as a 'Truly Unlimited 5G Data Pack,' suggesting there is no fixed daily data cap attached to the benefit.

The operator has positioned the pack for data-intensive use cases such as 4K streaming, low-latency gaming, heavy downloads and cloud-based productivity. However, the announcement does not specify a fair-usage policy, speed-reduction threshold or any other conditions that may apply after prolonged high-volume use.

Where it is available

Jio says the pack is available pan-India, across all telecom circles. It can be activated through the MyJio app, Jio.com, Reliance Retail and general-trade point-of-sale channels, third-party recharge platforms and Jio’s enterprise portal.

The company says the pack is live immediately and can be activated instantly through digital, retail and partner channels nationwide.

Why it matters

A Rs. 15 one-day unlimited-data pack lowers the entry point for short-term 5G usage, particularly for users who do not want to buy a larger monthly plan or who need additional data temporarily. It also intensifies competition in India’s prepaid market, where operators have been experimenting with smaller, short-validity add-ons alongside traditional recharge plans.