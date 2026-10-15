iPhone Duo: 10 Things You Need To Know Before You Pre-Order It In India |

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is finally here, but it is not a casual upgrade. At Rs. 2,99,900 for the base 256GB model, the iPhone Duo is a statement purchase for Indian buyers, one that trades conventional iPhone practicality for a 7.6-inch folding display, premium materials and a very different ownership experience.

Pre-orders open in India at 5:30pm IST tomorrow, with sales beginning October 23 through Apple’s online store and select partner retailers. But before you hit pre-order, here are 10 things you need to know.

1. It is a big design shift for Apple

The iPhone Duo is the biggest design shift in the iPhone lineup since the notch. It folds like a book, with a 5.4-inch outer display for one-handed use and a 7.6-inch inner display when opened, which Apple positions as the largest display ever fitted to an iPhone. A first design almost always comes with flaws, possible hinge issues, or some or the other problem that may come after months of use. Would you really want to spend so much on Apple's first foldable, or wait till the company gets more comfortable in the foldable space?

Read Also Apple's Foldable iPhone Duo Reportedly Hits Production Issues Ahead Of October 23 Launch

2. The India price is exceptionally high

Apart from the design shift, the iPhone Duo starts at Rs. 2,99,900 for 256GB, making it the most expensive iPhone Apple has sold in India. The 512GB model costs Rs. 3,24,900, the 1TB version is priced at Rs. 3,74,900, and the top-end 2TB variant reaches Rs. 4,49,900.

That entry price is higher than many premium laptops, televisions and even a used car down payment. Apple is offering EMI plans starting at Rs. 14,683 per month on its education store, while the regular store lists EMI from Rs. 26,574 per month with instant cashback.

3. You are paying a large India premium

The Duo starts at $1,999 in the US, which is roughly Rs. 1.91 lakh at recent exchange rates - about Rs. 1.09 lakh less than the Indian launch price. India’s pricing includes local taxes, import duties and Apple’s regional pricing strategy, but buyers should go in knowing that this country is among the most expensive places to purchase the phone.

If you were considering importing one, remember that warranty support, GST, customs handling and service logistics can quickly erase the apparent saving. For most Indian buyers, buying locally remains the safer route.

4. The folding screen is the headline feature

The 7.6-inch inner display is designed for split-screen apps, large-format reading, gaming and video. The outer 5.4-inch panel handles calls, notifications, camera framing and quick tasks without unfolding the phone.

Apple says the outer display can deliver up to 44 hours of video playback, while the inner foldable screen is rated for up to 31 hours. Those are strong numbers on paper, but real-world battery life will depend heavily on how often you use the larger screen, 5G, hotspot and high-brightness outdoor viewing.

5. It is heavy, thick and unmistakably a foldable

The iPhone Duo weighs 254 grams, making it heavier than both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Foldables remain inherently less pocket-friendly than slab phones, and the Duo’s book-style design will be noticeable in jeans, small handbags and one-handed use.

This is not a flaw unique to Apple - it is the physics of a folding phone. But Indian buyers used to slim, light iPhones should try the device in person before committing, especially if they carry it without a bag.

6. Repairs could be brutally expensive

This is arguably the most important pre-order consideration. Apple’s India repair pricing shows that replacing the inner foldable display costs Rs. 1,49,900 - half the price of the phone itself.

Other repairs are also costly, with the outer display priced at Rs. 42,900, the battery at Rs. 24,900, rear cameras at Rs. 26,900, rear glass at Rs. 20,900, and cover-layer damage starting at Rs. 5,900. Apple lists “other damage” repairs at as much as Rs. 2,24,900. A single accident involving the main screen could cost more than a flagship Android phone, so buyers should strongly consider AppleCare+ or comprehensive device insurance and use a protective case from day one.

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7. It is eSIM-only in India

Apple says the iPhone Duo is eSIM-only worldwide, including India. That means there is no physical nano-SIM slot, so buyers must ensure their carrier supports eSIM activation and transfer before pre-ordering.

For most Airtel, Jio and Vi users, eSIM support is available, but the process can be less convenient than swapping a physical SIM - particularly when changing handsets, travelling internationally or managing a secondary number. Check your carrier’s eSIM process before October 16.

8. It shares the same chip as the iPhone 18 Pro series

Despite its new form factor, the Duo uses the same A20 Pro chip, 120Hz ProMotion displays, 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera, MagSafe and USB-C with USB 3 speeds as Apple’s 2026 iPhone 18 Pro iPhones.

That means performance should not be the reason to hesitate. The Duo is not a compromised 'first-generation experiment' in raw silicon; its compromises are mainly around ergonomics, cameras, battery endurance and repair economics.

9. You give up some iPhone 18 Pro Max conveniences: No Face ID, slower charging, and more

The Duo replaces Face ID with Touch ID in the side button, changing the unlock and authentication experience. It also has a smaller outer display than the iPhone 18 Pro’s 6.3-inch screen and is eSIM-only, while some iPhone Pro models in other markets retain physical SIM support.

Apple’s own comparison also highlights slower wired charging - the Duo reaches about 50 percent in roughly 20 minutes, compared with around 15 minutes for the Pro models. These are not dealbreakers for everyone, but they matter if you are coming from an iPhone 18 Pro Max and value speed, Face ID and long battery life.

10. Accessories and trade-in can soften the blow

Apple is selling an iPhone Duo Case for Rs. 8,900 and an iPhone Duo Folio with Kickstand for Rs. 14,900. Given the foldable display’s repair cost, a protective case is close to essential rather than optional.

Apple India is also offering trade-in credit ranging from Rs. 4,500 to Rs. 81,500, depending on the device exchanged, along with no-cost EMI for up to six months and instant cashback of up to Rs. 7,000 on select American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Should you pre-order?

Pre-order the iPhone Duo if you specifically want a large foldable canvas for productivity, media and multitasking, and you can comfortably absorb both the Rs. 2,99,900 price and the risk of expensive repairs. It is best suited to creators, executives, frequent travellers and Apple ecosystem users who value the large screen more than pocketability.

Skip it if you want the best-value iPhone, the longest battery life, Face ID, physical SIM flexibility or lower repair anxiety. For those buyers, the iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max remains the more rational choice - the Duo is a premium experiment to conduct.