iPhone 17 Series Hit By Delivery Delays In India, iPhone 17 Pro Max Shipping Date Pushed To Mid-October

Apple's recently launched iPhone 17 Pro Max (R) and iPhone 17 Pro (L) | File Image | Apple

Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 17 series launch in India has been marred by significant delivery delays, with the company struggling to meet unprecedented demand for its latest flagship smartphones. Users placing pre-orders today will face extended waiting periods, particularly for the premium Pro models.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple's most premium offering, has seen the most severe delays across all colour variants. Customers pre-ordering today on the Apple online store will not receive their devices before October 8, with delivery windows extending from October 8 to October 14 – nearly three weeks after the official September 20 launch date.

The iPhone 17 Pro models fare slightly better but still face substantial delays, with delivery dates pushed from October 1 to October 8 for new orders. Store pickup options have been completely eliminated due to widespread stock shortages across Apple's retail network in India.

Even the standard iPhone 17 has not escaped the supply crunch. The popular Pink, Sage, and White color variants will not be delivered before October 1, with shipping estimates ranging from October 1 to October 8. However, customers seeking immediate gratification can still find the Mist Blue and Black iPhone 17 variants available for in-store pickup on September 20, one day after general sales commence.

The new iPhone Air, positioned as Apple's ultra-slim offering, presents a mixed picture. The Sky Blue and Black options remain on track for September 20 delivery and store pickup, maintaining the original launch timeline. However, the Light Gold and White variants have joined the delayed category, with shipping pushed to October 1-8 and no in-store pickup availability.

Industry experts attribute the delays to a perfect storm of factors affecting Apple's supply chain. The introduction of new manufacturing processes for the iPhone 17's advanced camera systems and the revolutionary A19 Bionic chip has reportedly created production bottlenecks.

The delays are further exacerbated by Apple's conservative initial inventory allocation for the Indian market, despite the country becoming one of the company's fastest-growing regions. Geopolitical tensions affecting component sourcing from various Asian suppliers have also contributed to the supply constraints.

Market analysts suggest that Apple underestimated Indian consumer appetite for premium smartphones, particularly given the strong performance of the iPhone 16 series last year and growing disposable income among urban consumers.

To recall, the iPhone 17 range is priced in India starting from Rs. 82,990, whereas the most premium iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB model is priced at a whopping Rs. 2,29,990.