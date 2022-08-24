iPhone 14 bags BIS certification ahead of September launch

Photo: Representative Image

The iPhone 14 series launch event is likely to be held on September 7. The global launch will see the arrival of as many as four iPhone 14 models. One of the variants has been approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India, which is a step toward the planned launch.

Alleged iPhone 14 receives BIS certification.

Apart from the iPhone XR (A2105), iPhone 11 (A2221), iPhone 12 (A2403), and iPhone 13 (A2633), the database of the BIS authority lists a new iPhone with A2882.

In all likelihood, the A2882 device could be the upcoming iPhone 14. Apart from the standard model, the iPhone 14 series heading to India is expected to include the iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the iPhone 13 series had a "mini" branded model, all reports surrounding the iPhone 14 lineup suggest that it will not have a mini model.

The iPhone 14 series production will be carried out in India and China. The production of the next-generation iPhones has already begun in China, while India is expected to kick off in October or November.

iPhone 14 series: what to expect?

Reports have revealed that the iPhone 14 will have a 6.1-inch OLED display and a 3,279mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 14 Max will get a 6.7-inch OLED screen and a 4,325mAh battery.

Both devices are likely to feature the Apple A15 Bionic, which powers the iPhone 13 lineup, along with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Both models may sport 12-megapixel triple rear cameras.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are expected to arrive with all the new features. While the displays of the iPhones 14 and 14 Max will have a notch like before, the screens of the iPhone 14 Pro models will sport the new design featuring a hole and a pill-shaped cutout.

The iPhone 14 Pro will come with a 6.1-inch OLED 120Hz display and a 3,200mAh battery, whereas the Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch OLED 120Hz screen and a 4,323mAh battery.

The Pro models will be equipped with the Apple A16 Bionic chip and 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For photography, these devices may arrive with a 48-megapixel triple camera unit.

