'For My First-Ever LinkedIn Post...': Google CEO Sundar Pichai Is Now on LinkedIn; Here's What His Post Said About Google I/O 2024

The CEO of Google and tech giant, Sundar Pichai, made his first-ever post on LinkedIn, on May 14, right before Google's biggest event of the year, the annual developer conference known as Google I/O.

Pichai in his LinkedIn post wrote, "For my first-ever LinkedIn post, I thought I’d share a sneak peek of the Shoreline Amphitheatre stage, as we put some finishing touches on our keynote for Google I/O tomorrow. Can’t wait to see those seats filled with developers from around the world who are building the next generation of AI experiences."

Major Announcements at Google I/O 2024

During the Google I/O 2024 conference, Pichai highlighted about Google's advancement in Artificial intelligence (AI). The key announcements in the event included the Gemini AI suite and the introduction of Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 flash which are the latest version of Google's AI technology. Another major announcement included, Gemini Advanced, an upcoming expansion with more improvements in future.

Google also unveiled the Trillium, their sixth generation Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) in the event and this new chip promises faster performance and will be available later in 2024.

A new AI-powered overview feature and improved video search capabilities were also introduced at the event. These updates will first be available in the United States.

Pichai's another post on Google I/O 2024

In another development to the earlier LinkedIn post, Pichai on Wednesday, May 15 shared a post regarding the updates of the Google I/O 2024 conference.

In the LinkedIn Post, Pichai added, "Another #GoogleIO in the books! Well done to all of our speakers, and a huge thank you to the product teams who have been building the products and features we unveiled on stage, and the developers who joined us from around the world!"

" We’ve been investing in AI for more than a decade, and last year we launched our Gemini models, our most capable yet. Today was about sharing the progress we’re making to bring Gemini’s multimodal, long context, and agentive capabilities to our products and developers. You can read everything we announced, including product news from Search, Photos, Android, Workspace and more," he added.

Netizens Reaction to Pichai's First LinkedIn Post

Many people responded to Pichai's post on the LinkedIn Platform.

"Bro just buy LinkedIn and post from that account," wrote a social media user.

"Welcome to LinkedIn, far better than other social media, but being a beginner means that you'll have a ton of weird head hunters, body oil sales folk which is humourous, and crypto creeps galore, and then some recommended people to connect with that have nothing to do with anything you do. I hear premium LinkedIn is better. Enjoy," added another user.