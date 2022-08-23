iPhone 14 series production may begin in India by October

Representative image |

Foxconn Technology Group is one of the major manufacturers of iPhones. The Taiwan-based company has production lines in China, Brazil, and India. Apple has been reportedly establishing production sites outside China to lessen the impact of geopolitical risks on its supply chain.

The production of iPhones usually begins first in China, and it takes around nine months before the production kicks off in India. However, according to a new report by Bloomberg, iPhone 14 production will begin in the next two months in India.

iPhone production in India likely to begin earlier than before

Apple and Foxconn are reportedly aiming to start iPhone production in India and China simultaneously. While it is unlikely to happen this year, iPhone production in India could begin in late October or November.

The report states that the Cupertino-based company has been working with suppliers to ramp up iPhone production in India, according to people familiar with the matter. It aims to reduce the lag in manufacturing new iPhones in the country from a typical six to nine months for previous generations. Foxconn has studied the process of importing products from China and assembling the iPhone 14 at its plant outside Chennai. Apple is reportedly planning to assemble iPads in the future.

What’s the impact of improve iPhone production in India

Due to issues like prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the Chinese government's clashes with the US, Apple has been seeking alternatives like India to improve iPhone production. Manufacturing iPhones at the same pace as China would be a major accomplishment for India as well as Apple.

Apple's global pricing strategy is rarely tailored to the local market, even in the region where its manufacturing hardware is produced. While the production of iPhones is expected to improve further in the coming years, the local production does not mean that the cost of the iPhones will be brought down in the country.

According to another report by the publication, the iPhone 14 series launch event will be held on September 7. The first batch of countries are likely to begin sales of the iPhone 14 lineup on September 16. The lineup will include four models, such as the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The series is expected to offer key features like a 120Hz OLED display, an Apple A16 Bionic chip, and a 48-megapixel primary camera.