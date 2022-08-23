Apple to manufacture iPhone 14 in India; here's when you can buy

Apple iPhone 13 Pro |

According to a report from Bloomberg News on Tuesday, Apple Inc. intends to begin producing the iPhone 14 in India around two months after the device is first made available in China.

According to the report, which cited people with knowledge of the situation, the corporation has been collaborating with suppliers to increase production in India and reduce the time it takes to produce new iPhones from the usual six to nine months for prior launches.

India's capacity and shipment of iPhones still lag behind China's though it has only been a short while, but it is a significant step for Apple in creating a non-Chinese iPhone production facility.

The American company has been gradually increasing iPhone production in India. Currently, Foxconn (Hon Hai), Wistron, and Pegatron, three contract manufacturers, produce its gadgets in India.

The three Apple partners are a part of the production-linked incentive programme for mobile manufacturing that is run by the Indian government. To qualify for the incentives, they must produce goods worth at least Rs 8,000 crore apiece in current year.

After the original release in September, they predicted that the first iPhone 14s from India will likely be finished in late October or early November. Diwali, which starts on October 24, would be a lofty goal, a source told the news agency.