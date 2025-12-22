iOS 26.2 Update Released With Critical Security Patches; Apple Urges Compatible Users To Install Latest Software |

Apple iOS 26.2 update is now rolling out to users across the globe. It is important that all users update to the latest software, given that it brings fixes for severe security vulnerabilities while introducing several user-facing enhancements. The update has sparked discussion due to Apple's decision to withhold equivalent security patches from older iOS 18 versions on compatible devices.

Apple iOS 26.2 update: Critical bug fixes

The primary driver behind iOS 26.2 is security. The update patches over 25 vulnerabilities, including two zero-day exploits in WebKit, the engine powering Safari, that Apple confirms were actively exploited in highly sophisticated attacks prior to iOS 26.

These flaws allowed malicious web content to execute arbitrary code or cause memory corruption, potentially enabling mercenary spyware to compromise devices. Additional fixes address a privacy leak in Messages and other system-level issues. Apple has described the threats as serious enough to warrant immediate action.

Apple iOS 26.2 Update: New features and improvements

Beyond security, iOS 26.2 brings several refinements to the iOS 26 experience. The update brings enhancements to Apple Music, Podcastsm abd Games. It brings along better lock screen customisation, enhanced saftey alerts, alrms for reminders, AirDrop and app enhancements, and upgrades to the overall iOS UI.

Apple iOS 26.2 update: Which devices are eligible to install

For iPhones capable of running iOS 26 (iPhone 11 and later), Apple has made iOS 26.2 the only path to these critical security fixes. A parallel iOS 18.7.3 update, containing many of the same patches, is available only to older models (such as iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR) that cannot support iOS 26.

This policy effectively compels hundreds of millions of users, estimated at over 50 percent of active iPhones still on iOS 18, to install the full iOS 26 upgrade if they wish to remain protected. A temporary workaround involves enrolling in the iOS 18 public beta programme to access 18.7.3, though this is not a long-term solution.

Apple iOS 26.2 update: How to install

Users should check Settings > General > Software Update to install iOS 26.2 as soon as possible. For those on unsupported older models, iOS 18.7.3 provides equivalent protection.