India’s Richest YouTuber Revealed In New Report — And It’s Neither CarryMinati Nor Bhuvan Bam

One of the biggest industry to have exploded in the last decade is the influencer industry. The creator economy has seen a massive boom, with influencers now having a net worth of hundreds of crores. In a new list shared by MyJar that shows the net worth of the richest YouTubers in India, Tanmay Bhat shines out as the winner toppling huge tech content creator Technical Guruji and comedian CarryMinati.

Bhat is said to have a net worth of Rs. 665 crores, effectively making him the richest YouTuber in India. Even though, Technical Guruji has way more subscribers than him, at 23.7 million, his net worth is listed to be at Rs. 356 crore, way less than Tanmay, coming in on the second spot.

According to this list shared by MyJar, Samay Raina is the third richest with Rs. 140 crore net worth, followed by CarryMinati, whose net worth is listed to be at Rs. 131 crore. Bhuvan Bam aka BB Ki Vines, comes in at fifth with Rs. 122 crore net worth.

MyJar has listed 25 of the top richest YouTubers in India, and the list also includes Dhruv Rathee, Beer Biceps, Saurov Joshi, FactTechz, Sandeep Maheshwari, Ashish Chanchlani, Kabita's Kitchen, Prajakta Kohli, Emiway Bantai, Gaurav Taneja, and Harsh Beniwal. All of these creators dabble in comedy, tech, cooking, music, and family and entertainment vlogging, giving a sense of what the Indian users like to consume on YouTube.

MyJar has not offered any clarity on where it has sourced the net worth's of all of these YouTubers. Bhat rejected these net worth claims and said that the numbers were 'wildly off'. In any case, you can see the full list below: