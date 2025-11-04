 'India Shaping Global Framework For Ethical, Human-Centric AI,' Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will host the Global AI Summit in February 2026 and is developing a global framework for ethical, human-centric AI. Speaking at ESTIC 2025, he emphasized inclusive innovation, investment under the ₹10,000 crore India AI Mission, and urged scientists to drive breakthroughs in AI, biotech, and clean energy for a developed India.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: India is shaping a global framework for ethical and human-centric artificial intelligence (AI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, mentioning that the upcoming AI Governance Framework will be a major step in this direction, aiming to develop innovation and safety together.

PM Modi announced that India will host the 'Global AI Summit' in February 2026, which will accelerate efforts towards inclusive, ethical, and human-centric AI.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need to understand the transformative power of science and technology, and to ensure that they remain ethical and inclusive. He cited Artificial Intelligence as an example, noting its widespread application from retail and logistics to customer service and children’s homework.

He affirmed that India is working to make AI beneficial for every section of society. Under the India AI Mission, an investment of over Rs 10,000 crore is being made.

Addressing the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam here, the Prime Minister called for intensified efforts in emerging areas, which are crucial for achieving the goal of a developed India.

During his keynote address, PM Modi posed key questions: Can India develop next-generation biofortified crops to help combat malnutrition globally? Can innovations in low-cost soil health enhancers and bio-fertilisers serve as alternatives to chemical inputs and improve soil health? Can India better map its genomic diversity to advance personalised medicine and disease prediction? Can new and affordable innovations be developed in clean energy storage, such as batteries?

Further, he stressed the importance of identifying critical inputs where India is dependent on the world and achieving self-reliance in those areas.

PM Modi expressed confidence that all those engaged in the world of science and technology will go beyond the questions posed and explore new possibilities.

He affirmed his support for anyone with ideas and reiterated the government’s full commitment to funding research and providing opportunities to scientists.

The Prime Minister stated his desire for a collective roadmap to emerge from this Conclave, and expressed strong belief that it will elevate India’s innovation journey to new heights.

