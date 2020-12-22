HP introduces new notebook at starting price of Rs 74,999 in India

New Delhi: HP (Hewlett-Packard) on Monday introduced its new notebook 'HP ProBook 635 Aero G7' powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors at a starting price of Rs 74,999 in India.

According to the company, the 13.3-inch 'ProBook 635 Aero' is the first ProBook built with magnesium alloy that combines the lightness of magnesium and the strength and sleekness of aluminium.

"The 'HP ProBook 635 Aero G7' is a mobile powerhouse designed to meet the demands of multi-task, multi-place workdays by combining effortless connectivity, integrated security and powerful performance in an ultra-light form factor," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India market.

Built with an all-metal body chassis and aerodynamic edges, the 'ProBook 635 Aero' aims at giving a premium touch which is compact and sturdy. The users could see much more with its expanded viewability featuring 86.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio that is made possible with ultra-thin 9.5 mm top bezel and 4.28 mm side bezels.

It has AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors with integrated AMD Radeon Vega Graphics. With up to eight cores, these powerful processors are designed to offer fast and responsive performance.

Business users can customise the processors with optional AMD PRO technologies while extending their investments by upgrading storage up to 1TB (terabytes) and configurable up to 32GB with upgradable dual-channel memory anytime their needs change.

The notebook comes with USB-C 3.1 Gen2, (2) USB 3.1 Gen1 (one charging), HDMI 2.0, headphone and nano security lock slot.